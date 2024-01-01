JCCC Updates: Heading for the exits – the Baby Boomer generation is retiring and their businesses are for sale

By John Addessi, Business Advisor, Kansas SBDC at JCCC

Ten thousand Baby Boomers are retiring every DAY in a trend dubbed the “Silver Tsunami”— and it’s a trend that is anticipated to continue through 2029. Baby Boomers own 40% of U.S. businesses, reportedly worth $10 trillion. Many owners are hoping that selling their businesses will help fund their retirement, which is understandable given that, according to recent reporting, nearly half of baby Boomers have no retirement savings to speak of. With such a large number of businesses in the marketplace, only those in the best positions will achieve the highest prices.

There is an acute need for retiring business owners to develop exit plans to ensure they achieve the maximum value for their businesses. This value building can take a couple of years or more, even when there is an inside transition candidate.

The Kansas Small Business Development Center at Johnson County Community College can help Boomer small-business owners with exit planning and other steps in the business retirement journey.

Some things we advise business owners to consider include:

People, policies and procedures: If the business can’t run on its own when the owner is away for an afternoon to attend their kid’s soccer practice or for a vacation, there isn’t much there to sell. Michael Gerber wrote The E-Myth Revisited years ago, advising business owners to treat their business like a franchise, with the ability to document it, replicate it, take a break from it or sell it, and the book is still an excellent, relevant read today. It is important that the new owner and the staff have a thorough instruction manual for how to operate the business.

Profits: Nobody likes to pay taxes, but taking aggressive deductions to reduce the bottom-line taxable income is a penny-wise, pound-foolish approach. A typical small business sells for a multiple of that bottom line, typically between 1X to 5X, depending upon the industry and other factors. So, for every dollar a business owner shields from Uncle Sam, they might save 40 cents but potentially cost themselves $4. This step must begin several years before a sale, to show a track record of profitability.

Financials: Revenues, expenses and profits will need to be well documented. If a buyer needs a loan to buy the business, their bank will want to look under the hood. Banks typically request two or three years of income statements (P/Ls), balance sheets and likely cash flow statements and accounts receivable aging reports, showing how long the business waits to get paid – or if they will. If there are business assets, document those, as well, as banks love collateral.

The Kansas Small Business Development Center at Johnson County Community College’s business advisors can assist sellers with exit planning, informal business valuation (a formal valuation requires the services of a Certified Valuation Analyst or CVA, and the KSBDC would be happy to make referrals to qualified professionals) and transition strategy.

To assist in value building, the KSBDC offers the Value Opportunity Profile. This assessment tool provides a current value range for the business based on financials, but discounted for any areas the business lacks for continued, profitable operation: leadership, sales, marketing, people, operations, finance and legal expertise. It will then provide a potential valuation if these areas are improved.

For the potential buyers, the KSBDC can assist with access to capital, by preparing a buyer for a business acquisition loan or other funding opportunities. We can offer informal valuation services to make sure that the price is appropriate, and we routinely draft detailed financial projections that show how the business will fare in the future, including any debt service from the purchase. There are some recent changes from the Small Business Administration that can make acquisitions a bit easier, including reduced owner injection (down payment) requirements, lower loan guaranty fees and the ability for a seller to assist the buyer with that down payment, in some cases.

It is vitally important that younger generations take the reins of America’s small businesses. Jobs, Main Street, wealth generation, local tax dollars and consumer choice are all at stake. For sellers, fetching the right price for their business may mean that they can retire in comfort and security, after a lifetime of long workdays. The Kansas Small Business Development Center at Johnson County Community College is ready to assist with exit planning or business acquisitions – we want to see these millions of businesses, and their new owners, survive and thrive.

If you’re looking for help with exit planning — or with other small business needs — contact the Kansas Small Business Development Center at JCCC at 913-469-3878, or email ksbdc@jccc.edu.