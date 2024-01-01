New Year’s Eve shooting in Merriam leaves 1 injured, police search for suspect

A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm during a disturbance in Merriam on Sunday evening.

Police were called to the Georgetown Apartments in the 9200 block of West 73rd St. just before 6:30 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Officers from Fairway and Mission also responded to the scene to assist in searching for the suspect.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the injured man to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his wrist. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information about this shooting can contact Merriam Police at 913-782-0720 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.