Mike Frizzell
Crime

2 men hospitalized after stabbing at Olathe apartment

Olathe Police on the scene of a double stabbing on Sunday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Olathe Police are investigating a reported stabbing that left two men injured on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the 300 block of South Walnut St., just after 8:30 on Sunday evening.

Recorded radio traffic states that officers found two men with injuries from a fight. One of the men was reportedly stabbed in the hand.

Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported both men to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An officer at the scene told the Post they were not searching for a suspect.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back with this report for updates as more information becomes available from Olathe Police.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

