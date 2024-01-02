Overland Park developments north of I-435 we’re watching in 2024

As 2024 gets underway, the Post is keeping an eye on several major development and redevelopment projects in northern Overland Park.

From ongoing work in the busy Metcalf Avenue corridor that’s starting to make notable headway to new redevelopment efforts elsewhere, here are some prominent projects north of I-435 that could make more progress this year.

Brookridge (now Meridian) at I-435 and Antioch

Curtin Property Co. officially broke ground at the site of the $2 billion Brookridge Golf and Fitness redevelopment project in August 2023, pressing “go” on a sprawling mixed-use complex that’s been years in the making.

So far, the project — now dubbed Meridian — remains behind schedule.

At the end of November, the Overland Park City Council authorized a continuance on an incentive previously approved for the project. That’s because commercial activity required to generate the revenues tied to the incentive are now expected to begin in 2026, about a year later than anticipated.

Additionally, the full scope of the work is expected to take years to complete over multiple phases.

Phase 1 is expected to include more than 300 apartments and nearly 13,000 square feet of retail. That work is now expected to wrap up sometime in 2026.

Georgetown Plaza at 75th Street and I-35

After hitting a snag at the start of 2023, Drake Development’s plans to reimagine Georgetown Plaza are now moving ahead.

Part of ​​the long-standing office space at 75th Street and the frontage road off Interstate 35 is set to become a commercial center, replacing some of the buildings with retail and dining.

At least one building is expected to be a drive-thru. Another will be a multitenant retail space.

Additionally, the developer intends to update the remaining office buildings at the site.

Strang Car Barn downtown

The Overland Park Historical Society last year started the process of selling the old Strang Car Barn at 79th Street and Santa Fe Street.

Exactly what will become of the building is unclear, but the historical society has assured the public that the new buyer intends to keep the building standing.

Dave White, president of the historical society, said it could become a day spa, architecture offices or a sit-down restaurant of some kind.

Built in 1906, the stone structure was part of the Strang Line rail system that connected Kansas City, Missouri, to suburban Johnson County. It served as a repair station and the power plant for the rail until the system closed in 1940.

More recently, the building, iconic to the downtown Overland Park streetscape, had been home to a furniture store for years, but it closed when the owners retired early last year.

Changes along Metcalf Avenue

Several prominent redevelopment projects continue along the Metcalf corridor north of I-435, and after some big movements in 2023, this year is expected to bring more progress.

For example, construction of the next phase of the Metcalf 108 project has to begin by the end of 2024, per the development agreement for the four-acre site right at I-435.

Previously, that area was considered blighted as an old hotel deteriorated, but an earlier phase of the project ameliorated that. Now, all that’s left is to build a planned 220-apartment and mixed-use building.

Additionally, Overland Park anticipates more construction at the site of the former site of Metcalf South Mall near 95th Street.

In 2023, the city approved Box Development’s plans for the area, and a new QuikTrip and a Texas Roadhouse opened. Down the line, a Panera, a Dutch Bros drive-thru coffee and a 93,000-square-foot Life Time Fitness are all planned for that site.

Finally, the third phase of the Promontory mixed-use project from Arbor Development near 91st Street has to begin by April under a revised development plan approved in 2023.

In the past, parts of that project have brought a pickleball and entertainment complex, apartments and commercial space. This last phase will bring another 250 new residential units.