A new center offering playtime and wellness services for dogs has opened in Johnson County.
Dogtopia recently opened its doors in northern Overland Park.
Dogtopia operates at 10556 Metcalf Ave.
- The center moved into a space in the Times Square shopping center off 105th Street and Metcalf Avenue.
- Dogtopia neighbors Hobby Haven at the shopping center.
- The center operates from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Owners say Dogtopia is more than a daycare
- Dogtopia offers daycare, longer-term overnight boarding, and spa services for dogs of all ages.
- Owners Madhavi Varanasi and Sunil Kumar said a dog at Dogtopia typically spends most mornings playing with other dogs their age, with breaks for eating and resting.
- Dogs spend their playtime in one of three specialized play rooms — based on their age and energy level — and owners can also watch their dogs through webcams each day while they’re at daycare.
- As lifelong dog lovers themselves, Varanasi and Kumar said opening Dogtopia was a natural step for them, and that they appreciated the wellness focus of the company.
- “Our vision and mission kind of aligned with what Dogtopia’s mission and vision was,” Kumar said.
Each Johnson County location has different owners
- Each Dogtopia franchise is under different ownership, but the company has two more Johnson County locations in Olathe and southern Overland Park.
- The Dogtopia Foundation also implements a number of community programs, such as an employment initiative for adults with autism and a fundraising program for service dog training.
- “We are very keen on the wellness of the dog,” Varanasi said. “This is not just about having a daycare, it is about making sure that the dog is doing well, it is healthy, and it is getting to socialize.”