A new center offering playtime and wellness services for dogs has opened in Johnson County.

Dogtopia recently opened its doors in northern Overland Park.

Dogtopia operates at 10556 Metcalf Ave.

The center moved into a space in the Times Square shopping center off 105th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Dogtopia neighbors Hobby Haven at the shopping center.

The center operates from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Owners say Dogtopia is more than a daycare

Dogtopia offers daycare, longer-term overnight boarding, and spa services for dogs of all ages.

Owners Madhavi Varanasi and Sunil Kumar said a dog at Dogtopia typically spends most mornings playing with other dogs their age, with breaks for eating and resting.

Dogs spend their playtime in one of three specialized play rooms — based on their age and energy level — and owners can also watch their dogs through webcams each day while they’re at daycare.

As lifelong dog lovers themselves, Varanasi and Kumar said opening Dogtopia was a natural step for them, and that they appreciated the wellness focus of the company.

“Our vision and mission kind of aligned with what Dogtopia’s mission and vision was,” Kumar said.

Each Johnson County location has different owners