After 28 years in public service, the City of Shawnee’s human resources director has retired.

Having watched Shawnee grow for almost three decades, Liz Barnard said she’s proud of her time in the city.

“It was just a treat to serve the City of Shawnee for so many years,” she said.

Barnard watched Shawnee grow

In Barnard’s tenure, she said she worked with four mayors, 46 councilmembers and more than 500 employees. It all went by in a blur, she said.

“They say the days are long, but the years are short or something like that,” she said. “It’s true.”

She also said she saw the city expand and evolve.

“When I started, we didn’t have Splash Cove. We didn’t have Station 74. We didn’t have the Justice Center,” she said. “Anything west of Pflumm was basically just houses. There was no commercial development. So it’s just been so cool to see the different things that have been accomplished, in large part, to the amazing staff that was there.”

Barnard’s work goes beyond HR

Barnard was involved with projects that include the first Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony, the Veterans Day celebration and helping lead the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“We collaborated and made good decisions, not always popular decisions, but the ones that we thought were the best for our employees and the city,” she said of the city’s response to the pandemic.

Barnard felt welcome in Shawnee

Hailing from Iowa, Barnard said that as a child, she would visit relatives in Shawnee.

“I went to my grandma’s house and they would talk about Shawnee. It was the big city. It was Kansas City,” she said. “It was a magical place and it’s just ironic that I ended up working at the city of Shawnee for so many years.”

As a cheerleader for Iowa State University in college, Barnard said she would visit the Kansas City area for tournaments and felt a connection to it.

“I knew that I wanted to land somewhere in the Kansas City area and I did and they were just so welcoming,” she said.

Barnard shared thanks for her team

Barnard’s positive experience in Shawnee was thanks to inspiring mentors, like former Deputy City Manager Vicki Charlesworth and ex-City Manager Carol Gonzales, and great co-workers, like Kim Dawald, the city’s interim HR director.

“I couldn’t have been there as long as I had if I didn’t have a fabulous human resources team,” she said.

While she plans to do some traveling and hiking with her family, she said Shawnee will remain close to her heart.

“I’m definitely going to miss it,” she said.

