Overland Park developments south of I-435 we’re watching in 2024

As 2024 gets underway, the Post is taking a look at some major development and redevelopment projects in southern Overland Park.

From major redevelopments to new construction, here are some prominent projects south of I-435 that could see progress this year.

Bluhawk at 159th & U.S. 69

At the end of 2023, work had commenced on the 420,000-square-foot AdventHealth Sports Park, a major anchor point of the greater Bluhawk mixed-use development near 159th Street and U.S. Highway 69.

Next year, the retail footprint is expected to grow as well with the completion of a new 50,000-foot retail building near the existing T.J. Maxx.

That building has space for six tenants, and so far, Ulta Beauty, Sierra, Rack Room Shoes and Bath & Body Works have announced plans to move in.

Aspiria at 115th & Nall

At the former Sprint headquarters near 115th Street and Nall Avenue, planned mixed-use developments continue apace.

In summer 2024, construction is expected to begin on apartments for “active” adults who are 55 and older. Nebraska-based Meridian Development plans to build 181 units, which are expected to be leasing by 2025.

Work will also continue on Kansas’ first Andretti Indoor Karting & Games facility in 2024. The ​​100,000-square-foot entertainment venue will have go karts, virtual reality games, laser tag and bowling. The entertainment space is on track to open in 2025.

HCW Development also plans to build a new 58,000-square-foot, 120-room hotel near the go kart facility. Plus, HCW intends to add five new spaces for restaurants and retail shops.

Occidental Management, who owns Aspiria, anticipates more residential development to come on the wider mixed-use development. Recently, several companies have relocated their offices to the site as well, including the aviation company AirShare, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Galleria 115 at 115th & Nall

Nearby, plans for Galleria 115 by Block Real Estate Services and Elevate Property Advisors are changing.

Late last year, Overland Park authorized an updated development plan for the mixed-use project, which will expand its entertainment and residential component and spread the buildout timeline across more phases. It also delays the completion date to 2030 and raises the estimated price tag.

Work on the second phase should last through 2024, with a focus on adding 26,000 square feet of retail space.

Overland Crossing at Blue Valley Parkway & 119th

A new look for the Overland Crossing shopping center near Blue Valley Parkway and 119th Street is still in motion.

Last year, Overland Crossing saw progress in its refresh effort, welcoming a new Whole Foods and a Nordstrom Rack to the site.



Legacy Development, behind the effort to update the center, expects to have eight new tenants at Overland Crossing in total, including a new 151 Coffee drive-thru shop in the same building with Mattress Firm. That deal, as of November, still stands but has hit a few snags.

OsLo Apartments at 135th and Antioch

At the site of the former Mission Gardens Nursery near 135th Street and Antioch Road, developer Ryan Companies has officially started construction on the future OsLo Apartment complex.

OsLo will entail 413 apartments in five separate four-story buildings overlooking a large courtyard space. Progress on the site is expected in 2024.

The development will also bring some commercial spaces, including a drive-thru bank, restaurants and more than 15,000 square feet of new retail space.