Inside JCPRD: Celebrating 2023 at the Johnson County Museum 

By the Johnson County Museum

As we bid farewell to 2023, the Johnson County Museum is proud to reflect on a year filled with achievements, community engagement, and memorable moments. Throughout the year, we remained dedicated to our mission of fostering a deep understanding of history and community-building as we welcomed over 50,000 visitors to the museum and Lanesfield Historic Site. Our visitors’ enthusiasm and engagement fuel our commitment to providing quality exhibits, educational programming, and a space for families to create lasting memories in KidScape. Here’s a glimpse into our notable accomplishments and a sneak peek at what’s to come in 2024.

One of our proudest achievements in 2023 was the impact we made on students throughout the Kansas City area. Over 3,500 students delved into the rich tapestry of history and community through immersive field trips at the museum and Lanesfield Historic Site. Education is at the core of our work, and it’s exciting to see so many young minds inspired by the stories of our past and thinking about our community’s future.

In collaboration with Klein Collection at The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah, we presented “Jewish Holidays in the All-Electric House.” This unique exhibit not only showcased the cultural significance of Jewish holidays in a household setting, but also did so with a mid-century flair, fostering cultural understanding and appreciation. It is through such collaborations that we work to tell a more inclusive story about Johnson County residents and their lives.

Our commitment to accessibility was evident in the success of our quarterly Museum Free Days, where over 4,000 visitors came together to explore and enjoy the richness of history. We look forward to hosting four more Free Days in 2024: March 14, June 8, Sept. 14, and Nov. 27. Additionally, Sensory Friendly Mondays, developed in partnership with Britain Development at AdventHealth, provided a welcoming space for over 400 children and their families, creating an environment for those with sensory processing differences and autism spectrum disorders.

A standout addition to our permanent collection – and one of more than 400 pieces of Johnson County history collected this year – was a lowrider bicycle, a testament to the incredible creativity of local high school students from the Olathe Leadership Lowrider Bike Club. This artifact, supported by the Friends of the Johnson County Museum, proudly features interpretive panels in both Spanish and English, marking a step toward greater inclusivity in our exhibits.

Looking ahead to 2024, we are excited to announce the opening of the “Inside the Box: A 1951 Time Capsule” exhibit on Feb. 3. In May 1951, Johnson County Government employees laid a time capsule inside the cornerstone of the new Johnson County courthouse. Nearly 70 years later, that courthouse was demolished, and the time capsule was rediscovered. Inside the fully intact, handmade copper box laid an array of documents, carefully selected, wrapped, and sealed by government officials, just waiting for future generations to reopen them. Visitors will be able to view the contents and learn what county and city officials wanted future generations to know about the unprecedented growth and change in postwar Johnson County.

We’re also looking forward to the launch of the “REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation” digital exhibit this summer. Before the in-person exhibit closed in January 2023, we welcomed tens of thousands of visitors and sparked meaningful conversations about our shared history. The exhibit went on to win six national, state, and local awards. With support from donors and local partners, the process of transforming the physical exhibit into a high-quality digital experience is underway! Learn more about the exhibit and give to the campaign on our REDLINED website – JCPRD.com/REDLINED.

Finally, 2024 is a great year to become a Museum Member, with more opportunities and unique ways to enjoy the museum than ever before. In addition to discounts and unlimited museum and KidScape visits, Museum Members can look forward to exclusive events like after-hours Member’s Nights, specialty tours, invitations to exhibit openings, and our quarterly Museum Mixers. Memberships start at just $35.

As we step into 2024, the Johnson County Museum remains dedicated to serving our community through innovative exhibits, educational initiatives, and inclusive programming. We look forward to another year of preserving and sharing the stories that shape our collective history, because we know knowledge of the past is critical to making a better future.