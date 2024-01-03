John Hartman

John Richard Hartman, 93, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away on December 28, 2023 at Kansas City Hospice House. He was born in Shawnee, Kansas on September 17, 1930, graduated from Shawnee Mission North in 1950, and served in the US Air Force from 1950 – 1953 during the Korean War. John married the love of his life, Lou Anne, on September 11, 1965.

John along with his parents (Clarence and Elizabeth) and brother (Red), owned and operated Hartman & Sons Hardware (est. 1946), with stores located in Shawnee and Mission, Kansas. He retired from the hardware store and sold the business in 1996. From 1953 to 2009, John also served as a firefighter with the Shawnee Fire Department, attaining the rank of station captain. He retired with the distinction of the longest serving Volunteer member (56 years).

John loved to spend his free time with family and friends at Lake Perry and Lake of the Ozarks. He enjoyed water skiing and boating, gardening, tinkering in the house and garage, and building a lake house of his own. John was a member of the Shawnee German American Club.

John lived a life centered around his faith and family. He was generous with his time, possessed a playful (described by some as ornery) sense of humor, and loved his popcorn.

John is survived by his wife Lou Anne (Hoferer) Hartman, his son Mike (Teresa) Hartman, his daughter Debbie (Mark) White, and his four grandchildren Grace (Mitchell) Huerter, Paul Hartman, Anna White, and Maddie White.

We especially wish to thank Kim RN from Interim Hospice for the phenomenal care she provided to John over the past two years and Kansas City Hospice House for comfort on his final journey.

A visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Friday, January 5, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11331 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, Kansas, followed by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. and John will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, Kansas.

