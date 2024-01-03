Lila “Jean” Johnson

Lila “Jean” (Woerpel) Johnson,91, died Friday December 23, 2023 in Overland Park. She was born August 16 1932, in Gem, Kan..

She retired from Shawnee Mission School District as a preview Librarian.

Jean enjoyed flower gardening, reading, drinking coffee and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; August and Nettie (Kiefer) Woerpel, her husband Dean E. Johnson, and her siblings, Wayne Woerpel, Claude Woerpel and Lela Musil, and Leta Moses.

She is survived by her children Frank, Julie, Cynthia and Brad Johnson (Shawn Mullane),

Grandchildren Lauren and Allison Schweiker, Wesley Johnson and Lila Johnson.

A Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. with Memorial Services to follow at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at the Porter Funeral Home, Lenexa, Kansas.

