A space once occupied by a wine shop will soon be full of books and plants instead.

Monstera’s Books, a new independent bookstore, will soon open in the former Wyldewood Cellars building in Overland Park.

Monstera’s Books will operate at 7930 Floyd St.

The shop will move into a space on the northern side of downtown Overland Park.

Katie Wieners — who is opening the store with her husband, Justin Wieners — said the two of them are aiming for an early March opening.

Once open, Monstera’s Books will likely operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with shortened weekend hours.

The shop will offer books and plants

Monstera’s Books will carry new, used and vintage books — but primarily new books.

Katie said the store will carry all genres of books, though her personal favorites are fiction and sci-fi fantasy.

The store will also carry a variety of other items like stationary, calendars and cards — in addition to a variety of plants, including the monstera plant, the store’s namesake.

“We want the store to feel like it’s been around for a long time,” Katie said. “My husband always says (the word ‘monstera’) sounds like an old lady’s name that has been running a book shop.”

Monstera’s Books was a passion project

Katie said the idea for the store was borne out of her own love for books — as well as a desire to try something new after working in sales for the last several years. (Justin works in marketing and design, and he designed the store’s new website.)

“I started exploring where my skills that I’ve developed aligned with what my interests are,” she said. “The idea just kind of snowballed from there.”

Ultimately, the two of them are excited about a lot of aspects of their transition into owning a bookstore —but Katie said one of the most exciting aspects is the chance to help grow the community they live in, as downtown Overland Park residents themselves.

“This is our community, and we have watched it grow so much down here,” she said. “We want to contribute to that community in a meaningful way. We want people to feel invited and like they’re a part of it as well — these people are our neighbors, and we want to share this experience.”

