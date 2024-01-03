A space once occupied by a wine shop will soon be full of books and plants instead.
Monstera’s Books, a new independent bookstore, will soon open in the former Wyldewood Cellars building in Overland Park.
Monstera’s Books will operate at 7930 Floyd St.
- The shop will move into a space on the northern side of downtown Overland Park.
- Katie Wieners — who is opening the store with her husband, Justin Wieners — said the two of them are aiming for an early March opening.
- Once open, Monstera’s Books will likely operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with shortened weekend hours.
The shop will offer books and plants
- Monstera’s Books will carry new, used and vintage books — but primarily new books.
- Katie said the store will carry all genres of books, though her personal favorites are fiction and sci-fi fantasy.
- The store will also carry a variety of other items like stationary, calendars and cards — in addition to a variety of plants, including the monstera plant, the store’s namesake.
- “We want the store to feel like it’s been around for a long time,” Katie said. “My husband always says (the word ‘monstera’) sounds like an old lady’s name that has been running a book shop.”
Monstera’s Books was a passion project
- Katie said the idea for the store was borne out of her own love for books — as well as a desire to try something new after working in sales for the last several years. (Justin works in marketing and design, and he designed the store’s new website.)
- “I started exploring where my skills that I’ve developed aligned with what my interests are,” she said. “The idea just kind of snowballed from there.”
- Ultimately, the two of them are excited about a lot of aspects of their transition into owning a bookstore —but Katie said one of the most exciting aspects is the chance to help grow the community they live in, as downtown Overland Park residents themselves.
- “This is our community, and we have watched it grow so much down here,” she said. “We want to contribute to that community in a meaningful way. We want people to feel invited and like they’re a part of it as well — these people are our neighbors, and we want to share this experience.”
