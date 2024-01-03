The next year promises to be a consequential one for some prominent development sites in northeast Johnson County.

Here are some of the major projects that will be on our radar this year. (Check out last year’s list here).

Westwood Karbank project

The city of Westwood in fall 2023 approved a six-building office-retail development to take over a key stretch of Rainbow Boulevard.

Mission Woods-based Karbank Real Estate Company plans to build the development on the site of Joe D. Dennis Park and the former Westwood Christian Church.

The city, in return, gets more than 3.5-acres of land where the original Westwood Elementary building sits for a public park.

Westwood and Karbank are anticipated to close on the property sales in 2024.

Merriam Grand Station

Work is well underway at the former Kmart site in Merriam off of Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Drake Development is building a mixed-use project with 10,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, 10,000 square feet of civic space, and apartments (called lofts).

The lofts have gone vertical at the much-watched redevelopment site.

Construction of the infrastructure is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2024, with the restaurants operational by June 2025.

Mission Gateway

The Mission Gateway project’s long list of snags grew in 2023.

Back in July, the city council unanimously terminated the most recent redevelopment agreement due to nearly $500,000 of unpaid property taxes.

Still, the city does not and has never owned the Mission Gateway property.

Any developer is able to come in and build out the final development plan that the city approved for the site, which calls for residential, office and retail spaces.

Prairie Village Macy’s redevelopment

The Prairie Village Macy’s has sat vacant for three years now.

City officials announced a groundbreaking planned for mid-November for the office-retail redevelopment, but that plan fell through.

Gregg Zike, senior vice president of First Washington Realty Inc., the company that owns the building, told the city council last month that redevelopment “is still in progress.”

Zike said progress on the site is slower than he expected, but that there are “executed leases for some spaces.”

Fairway’s “active adult” apartments

Construction on the “active adult” apartments in Fairway off Shawnee Mission Parkway began in 2023.

The plan is to build a more than 200-unit apartment complex geared toward people ages 55 and older.

Developers anticipate construction to continue until the end of 2024, with the project opening in the second quarter of 2025.

The Rocks in Roeland Park