The Rush FunPlex eyes old Incredible Pizza spot in Shawnee

A national family entertainment center is looking to move into the old Incredible Pizza location in Shawnee.

The Rush FunPlex is proposing to move into the roughly 81,000-square-foot building at 13110 W. 62nd Terrace, according to Shawnee city documents.

The Shawnee Planning Commission will discuss a special use permit for the company at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Shawnee City Hall.

It has bumper cars, go karts and other indoor fun

The national chain has been around for about 15 years and has five other locations, including one in Kansas City.

It will be located in the strip mall near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road, near restaurants like the newly-opened La Cocina de Mary and Blind Box BBQ.

It will include all-indoor attractions such as arcade games, bowling, bumper cars, rock climbing, a foam pit, go karts, laser tag and mini golf.

With the exception of arcade games and food, most attractions can be accessed by purchasing by-the-hour admission passes.

It will employ about 40 people

The Rush FunPlex will fill in the former Incredible Pizza location, a vacant spot since July 2022 when the business closed, blaming the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Incredible Pizza invested about $4 million into renovating the space, bringing in attractions like a glow-in-the-dark go-kart track, arcade games and an amusement park ride.

Prior to Incredible Pizza, it operated as a Powerplay Entertainment Center location.

The business will remodel and clean the exterior of the building to add The Rush FunPlex’s branding to it, said owner Matt Gertge in Shawnee city documents.

It will be open seven days a week

The business will be able to accommodate a maximum of 300 people.

Its busiest times are expected to be in the evening and weekends, according to city documents.

City staff expects to have no problems with other locations in the area, considering “past approvals for similar uses,” according to city documents.

