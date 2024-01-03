After nearly 45 years, the Overland Park location of locally owned Wyandot Barbeque is now closed permanently.

Wyandot Barbeque 2, 7215 W. 75th St., closed its doors for good on Tuesday. Wyandot Barbeque original Kansas City, Kansas, location will remain open.

Its owner, Ron Williams II, announced the closing in a report first published by the Kansas City Star.

Williams did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment on Tuesday.

Wyandot Barbeque 2 endured some recent setbacks

Opened in 1980 by original owner Ron Williams, the Overland Park location was an offshoot of the KCK original, serving ribs, burnt ends and chicken with its signature barbecue sauce.

In December 2021, the building on 75th Street caught fire, causing extensive damage.

In order to make repairs, the restaurant was shut down for almost a year.

When it reopened in December 2022, the response from customers was overwhelming, with more than 900 patrons served during the course of its first weekend back.

Its original owner died last year

Wyandot Barbeque owner Ron Williams died in February 2023 at the age of 78.

“When he wasn’t showing dogs, or restoring classic cars in his shop, you could find Ron at Wyandot Barbeque, enjoying a Miller Lite,” his obituary read. “From his spot at the bar, he would say hello to his many friends and family as they passed through the doors of the BBQ each day.”

The business was taken over by his son, Ron Williams II, who told the Star he was looking to fulfill his father’s wishes of paring the restaurant down to one location.

“That’s what my dad wanted all along, to keep his original barbecue (restaurant) going, ” Williams’ son said. “It’s bittersweet.”

Wyandot Barbeque 2 in Overland Park closed on Tuesday, a person at the restaurant’s KCK location confirmed when reached by phone Wednesday.

Tuesday evening, readers told the Post there was line of cars in the parking lot to pick up final orders.

By 9 p.m., the restaurant was closed with no activity inside or in the parking lot.