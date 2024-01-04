Another Broken Egg Cafe, a breakfast-centered eatery, is starting off the year by returning to Overland Park.
The restaurant will officially reopen its doors on Monday — following new management and upgrades to its facility and equipment, according to a release from the company.
Another Broken Egg Cafe operates at 13386 Metcalf Ave.
- The restaurant occupies a space at the Deer Creek Woods shopping center in southern Overland Park.
- Fuzzy’s Taco Shop previously occupied the space.
- Another Broken Egg Cafe will operate from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.
Another Broken Egg Cafe serves “southern-inspired” brunch
- The restaurant’s menu features a range of breakfast items — some of which include chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and lobster and brie omelets.
- Another Broken Egg also serves lunch items like chicken sandwiches and chop salads, as well as brunch cocktails like margaritas and mules.
- As part of its reopening, the Overland Park location will serve limited-time specials like lemon pound cake French toast and creole shrimp Benedict.
Another Broken Egg Cafe has another JoCo location
- The eatery’s other Johnson County location operates in Prairie Village.
- That location opened at 5358 W. 95th St. in summer 2023.
- The breakfast chain operates restaurants across several states, including in Texas, Tennessee and Indiana.
