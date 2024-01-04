Another Broken Egg Cafe, a breakfast-centered eatery, is starting off the year by returning to Overland Park.

The restaurant will officially reopen its doors on Monday — following new management and upgrades to its facility and equipment, according to a release from the company.

Another Broken Egg Cafe operates at 13386 Metcalf Ave.

The restaurant occupies a space at the Deer Creek Woods shopping center in southern Overland Park.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop previously occupied the space.

Another Broken Egg Cafe will operate from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.

Another Broken Egg Cafe serves “southern-inspired” brunch

The restaurant’s menu features a range of breakfast items — some of which include chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and lobster and brie omelets.

Another Broken Egg also serves lunch items like chicken sandwiches and chop salads, as well as brunch cocktails like margaritas and mules.

As part of its reopening, the Overland Park location will serve limited-time specials like lemon pound cake French toast and creole shrimp Benedict.

Another Broken Egg Cafe has another JoCo location

The eatery’s other Johnson County location operates in Prairie Village.

That location opened at 5358 W. 95th St. in summer 2023.

The breakfast chain operates restaurants across several states, including in Texas, Tennessee and Indiana.

