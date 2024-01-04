The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person was seriously injured in a chain-reaction crash late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Merriam.

Troopers say the crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. on northbound I-35 just north of Johnson Drive.

According to the Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2008 Ford F550 pulling a trailer failed to slow down for traffic and rear-ended a 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

The impact forced the Eclipse into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which rear-ended a Nissan Altima.

Overland Park firefighters arrived at the scene to report that the vehicles had sustained moderate damage in the crash.

The driver of the Eclipse, only identified in the crash log as an 18-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance.

Another adult and a child in the Eclipse were not seriously injured.

Troopers say everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

The two left lanes of the interstate were closed until about 5:30 p.m. The lane closures caused traffic to stack back to 95th Street.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.