Pawsabilities, a local dog treat company, has reopened following a car crash that damaged their Olathe space.

In early December, a car crashed through the storefront at 2073 E. Santa Fe St., damaging the windows and some of the exterior wall attached to the space where Inclusion Connections, the independent nonprofit that oversees Pawsabilities, does much of its work.

Inclusion Connections supports young adults with disabilities

Debbie Horn started Inclusion Connections in 2013 to help young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities who had aged out of the public school system. She was inspired by her son who has Down syndrome.

Horn, in a video on the Inclusion Connections website, says the focus is on helping adults with such disabilities “live a more independent life” through educational opportunities, social connection and employment pathways.

Pawsabilities, the pet shop aspect of the organization, helps with employment training.

Additionally, Inclusion Connections is working on an initiative called BelongKC that aims to build a new affordable and sustainable living community to offer independent living pathways for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The community supported Pawsabilities’ reopening

The crash damaged the learning center, and some of the subsequent construction noise was a barrier as Inclusion Connections rebuilt.

But it didn’t take too long before everything was up and running again, thanks to the landlord’s speed in repairing the building and what Director of Community Engagement for Inclusion Connections Courtney Gebaur called an “outpouring of support” from the community.

“While our students weren’t here, we had people on site helping [with] the cleaning and then helping make dog treats and sewing bandanas just so we could meet our production goals,” she said.



How you can help Inclusion Connections:

Inclusion Connections is planning its 2024 Fashionability GalaKC fundraiser event .

Set for Feb. 17, Inclusion Connections is still looking for sponsors to support the event and the models — young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities — who are walking in the show.

GalaKC will also feature a silent auction.

Find more information here .

