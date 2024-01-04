Your Insurance: Your New Year’s insurance resolution

If you’ve looked at your credit card or bank account statement and are feeling like you have a bit of a financial hangover from holiday expenses, you are not alone. Like a lot of families, you may also have made a New Year’s resolution to tackle the family budget and try to save some money where can in the New Year. Your insurance portfolio is a large part of your financial health, and we want to help you feel good about the value you are getting from your insurance coverage and save some money if possible.

What should my New Year’s Insurance Resolution be?

The simplest insurance resolution you can make for yourself, or your family, is to review your insurance coverage and pricing.

So how do I do that?

The easiest way to go about that is to get help from an Independent Insurance Agent like Flury-Hinderks Insurance to receive a free insurance comparison. We can compare your current homeowners and auto insurance policies with other carriers on the marketplace to see if you are placed with the most competitively priced company for your unique portfolio.

Independent insurance agents are part of the local Johnson County community and support the people and families in it. Unlike direct or captive agents such as Geico, State Farm or Farmers, they work with multiple, nationally ranked insurance companies to find you the best coverage at the most competitive pricing.

How do I get started?

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with us for an insurance review to make sure you are receiving the best rate possible. We are committed to having a long-term relationship with you and making sure you receive the best value on your insurance portfolio in the years to come.

At Flury-Hinderks Insurance, customer education is very important to us, and we are happy to take the time to review coverage and provide counsel for our customers. If you do not have a great relationship with your current insurance agency. Connect with us for an insurance portfolio review today.