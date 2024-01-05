Motorists in southern Overland Park should be aware of a major road closure this weekend.

From Friday night through Monday morning, 135th Street at U.S. 69 Highway will be closed to make way for the demolition of the bridge on northbound U.S. 69 spanning the roadway there.

It’s part of ongoing work expanding U.S. 69 by adding express toll lanes going both ways between 103rd and 151st streets in Overland Park.

135th Street closure will start Friday at 8 p.m.

Traffic going both ways on that busy stretch of 135th Street will be diverted to avoid the area around U.S. 69.

The northbound ramp from 135th Street to U.S. 69 will also be closed.

The closure is set to begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last through 6 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The work is weather permitting and could change based on conditions. (Snow and a wintry mix is forecast Friday.)

There is a planned detour for drivers on 135th Street

KDOT is directing motorists on 135th Street to take a detour to avoid the bridge demolition.

Drivers traveling eastbound are asked to turn south (right) on Antioch, then east (left) on 151st Street and then north (left) on Metcalf before hitting 135th Street again.

Drivers traveling westbound on 135th will do the opposite: turn south (left) on Metcalf, then west (right) on 151st Street, then north (right) on Antioch before picking up on 135th Street again.

This is part of a years-long construction project