JCCC taps veteran educator Judy Korb to be interim president

Judy Korb will serve as the interim president of Johnson County Community College following the recent resignation of Andy Bowne from the post.

Korb previously served as the college’s executive vice president for instruction and operations and the COO between 2013 and 2017. Last year, she was the interim executive vice president for student success and engagement.

Korb worked for JCCC for decades

Korb came to work for JCCC first in the 1980s as an administrative assistant in the business division, Small Business Development Center and the school’s Admissions Office, according to her LinkedIn page.

Over the years, she worked with JCCC’s professional development program and was a professor of business. In 2003, she became the director of JCCC’s Staff and Organizational Development division and rose up the ranks from there.

Korb also worked as an organizational development consultant at her own firm.

Additionally, she has been teaching at Baker University since 2016, MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe since 2017 and at Rockhurst University since 2018. In 2023, Korb served as the Interim Dean of Career and Technical Education for the Washburn Institute of Technology, overseeing their academic programs. She has also continued teaching at JCCC as an adjunct professor.

Korb has a bachelor’s degree in business education from MidAmerica Nazarene University, a master’s degree in business administration and management from Webster University and a Ph.D. from the University of Kansas in educational policy and leadership.

Former JCCC president resigned in December

After about three and a half years on the job, JCCC’s last president Andy Bowne resigned, effective Jan. 2. He announced his resignation plans at the Dec. 14 JCCC Board of Trustees meeting.

In a statement from JCCC that included a letter from Bowne, he said that he and the board had “agreed to part ways.”

“There is much to love about Johnson County Community College and the Johnson County/Kansas City region,” Bowne’s letter says. “And I am confident that JCCC has a bright future ahead and I will miss being a part of your future success.”

A reason for the departure has not been publicly cited.

Bowne was hired at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and took over the top administrator role for the college in July 2020. He succeeded Joe Sopcich, who retired after seven years in the post.

Next steps:

JCCC will soon search for a permanent replacement for the president job.

The timeline on the search is unclear, but a news release from JCCC earlier this week said that the Board of Trustees will share information on the matter “in coming months.”

The next JCCC president will be the institution’s seventh in the school’s history.

Keep reading: Andy Bowne, JCCC president hired at start of pandemic, resigns