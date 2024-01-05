Lenexa City Hall is serving as a place to preview one of the heart sculptures that will be featured in this year’s Parade Of Hearts public art experience.

Through January, Overland Park artist Eugenia Ortiz is designing her piece in the Santa Fe Conference Room inside Lenexa City Hall.

“In Lenexa City Hall, people’s faces just light up. Like, ‘Oh, it’s one of those hearts!'” she said.

100 artists were picked for the exhibit

Having been previously featured on the Parade of Hearts, Ortiz pitched to former Lenexa Mayor Michael Boehm the idea of making her accepted design for this year’s exhibit an interactive experience.

“I was like ‘I have a heart that I’m going to be painting for the Parade of Hearts. And I just think it would just be so lovely to paint it in a public space for people to see the process,'” she said.

Working with Susanne Neely of the Lenexa Arts Council, they found a room in city hall where Ortiz could focus on her process, but still be viewed by the public.

“I’m still in a room, in a way it’s removed [from the public], but people can always come up there,” she said. “There’s not like loud, loud noises or anything like that. It’s very relaxed and calm. So it’s like the best of both worlds.”

Ortiz loves interacting with people

Recreating one of her previous paintings on the sculpture, Ortiz said she based it on a concept by the 13th century mystic Rumi.

“‘Let the beauty that I am be what I do.’ It’s basically following what you love, following your heart and in doing that, to create more beauty in the world,” she said. “To me, it’s like, as a community of Kansas City, let’s do this for all of us, do what we love. And so then we’ll have a lot more beauty in our community in the world by all of us doing what we love.”

As people pass by her hwile she paints the sculpture, she likes to hand them stickers of her logo, a hexagon. It often brightens their day, she said.

“We’re all energy and frequency and vibration,” she said. “So something that small will take your happiness to a little bit higher level than you were before you came and saw me.”

The heart will be unveiled in April

The Parade of Hearts experience will begin with an unveiling on April 13 inside the American Royal Center, 1701 American Royal Court in Kansas City, Missouri. Ticket information has yet to be announced.

The heart sculptures will start getting placed around the Kansas City area on April 16.

Jenn Nussbeck, Parade of Hearts executive director, said Ortiz is using art the way the Parade of Hearts is intended — to build community.

“It brings people together,” she said. “It curates friendship and love and conversation and education.”

The Parade of Hearts is a 501(c)(3) that raises money to support local nonprofits and the arts community in the Kansas City region.