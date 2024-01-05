The man suspected of robbing three Kansas City area QuikTrip locations, including ones in Lenexa and Overland Park, in mid-December has been arrested and charged in Johnson County.

Lenexa Police announced on social media early Friday afternoon that they had arrested a suspect on Thursday.

On December 18, 2023, at approximately 8:15 PM, an individual armed with a handgun robbed the QuikTrip located at 95th St and Monrovia in Lenexa. In the days following that robbery, a suspect was identified by Lenexa officers. On January 4, 2024, at approximately 2:40 PM, that… pic.twitter.com/ZES3yLLSOI — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) January 5, 2024

The statement from police says the suspect was identified in the days following the December 18 robbery in Lenexa, and he was arrested on a traffic stop in Lenexa at about 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Two JoCo QuikTrips were robbed in December

Prosecutors allege that Jamario L. Wiley, 21, of Lenexa, robbed two Johnson County QuikTrip stores on consecutive nights.

Wiley is also the suspect in a December 19 robbery of the QuikTrip at 1201 Westport Rd., in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to Overland Park Police spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy, the suspect was wearing a Darth Vader mask as he used a gun to demand cash from employees at the Overland Park store at 10700 Roe Ave., at about 11:10 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Lenexa police were called to the QuikTrip at 12355 West 95th St. just before 8:15 p.m. the following night.

Lenexa Police spokesperson Master Police Ofc. Danny Chavez told the Post that the suspect was wearing a ski-type mask and had the hood of his coat up as he showed employees a gun and demanded cash.

A KCMO QuikTrip was also robbed

Then, early the following day, Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to the QuikTrip at 1201 Westport Rd., for an armed robbery.

KCPD spokesperson Capt. Corey Carlisle told the Post that the robbery happened at about 2:25 a.m.

The suspect’s hand was in his jacket, making the clerk believe the man was armed. The suspect took cash from the register and then left.

Wiley made his first court appearance Friday

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office has charged Wiley with two felony counts of aggravated robbery.

Wiley requested a public defender and a reduction of his $50,000 bond during his first court appearance on Friday afternoon, telling the judge that he doesn’t have a criminal record.

Prosecutors reminded the judge that Wiley allegedly robbed two Johnson County businesses with a gun and is the suspect in a similar case in Kansas City, Missouri.

The request for a bond reduction was denied.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m., in Johnson County District Court.

