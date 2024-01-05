Mission OKs comprehensive plan to guide city through 2040

Sustainability, mobility and housing are the guiding principles for the city of Mission through 2040.

After a nearly four-year process, the Mission City Council on Dec. 20 unanimously adopted “Tomorrow Together: Mission 2040,” the city’s latest comprehensive plan.

Here are the key takeaways from the plan, which intends to guide the city of Mission through 2040.

The plan is centered around four themes

Below are the four key themes of the comprehensive plan, as outlined in city documents:

Sustainability — The city wants to preserve the natural environment via improved stormwater management, green space conservation and a reduction in the carbon footprint.

Mobility — Mission plans to improve mobility for pedestrians, bicyclists and public transit users with better safety, stronger connections and slower traffic.

Housing options — The city plans to preserve its existing housing stock and allow new development that will tailor to the proposed area.

Economic development — Mission wants to "encourage continued economic prosperity" by supporting the business community and the development of new businesses.

A future land use map is included

The future land use map outlines what areas of the city are fit for different types of land such as residential, commercial and industrial uses.

The “Tomorrow Together” future land use map is similar to the one in the most recent 2007 comprehensive plan, according to city documents.

Low-density residential use is targeted for north and south of Johnson Drive.

High-density residential is mainly in the northwest corner of Mission.

Commercial uses stay along Johnson Drive and Martway Street, in the heart of Mission.

The new map is pictured below.

The city council weighs in

Councilmember Hillary Thomas said even though the process took nearly four years to complete, she thinks it worked out for the best.

The elongated process, initially caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, forced the city to be more intentional about community engagement resulting in a plan “reflective of thousands of individuals,” she said.

Councilmember Debbie Kring said it is important for the city to maintain good communication with residents regarding the future land use map.

Kring said she’s heard from residents who are concerned that their homes are no longer shown in Mission with the color coding future land use map.

“I had to explain it’s in the future, it’s planning, but it’s a concern to people,” Kring said. “As we do the color coding and move forward with this direction, it’s real important that we express to people that they are not going to lose their homes.”

Next steps:

Deputy City Administrator Brian Scott, in response to Councilmember Kring’s comments, said the comprehensive plan “is all very conceptual.”

The next step is to take a look at the zoning code and fine tune the recommendations in the comprehensive plan, Scott said.

Go deeper: Read up on the comprehensive plan and the process online here.