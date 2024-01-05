A Colorado-based eatery offering biscuit sandwiches and pizza will soon open its first Johnson County location.

Atomic Cowboy — the company behind Denver Biscuit Company and Fat Sully’s Pizza — has finished construction on its new Overland Park space, preparing for an opening at the end of January.

Atomic Cowboy will operate at 7101 W. 80th St.

The restaurant has moved into a space off 80th Street and Metcalf Avenue, on the east side of downtown Overland Park.

It shares the building with UMB Bank, which recently underwent a major redevelopment.

Atomic Cowboy’s new Overland Park digs have the capacity for 180 customers (including indoor tables, bar seating and an outdoor patio).

Some of the restaurant’s features include arcade game machines, shuffleboard and pool tables, and several TVs for game-watching.

Atomic Cowboy is a 2-in-1 breakfast and lunch eatery

Denver Biscuit Company, the restaurant Atomic Cowboy is primarily known for, serves a variety of biscuit sandwiches.

In addition to sandwiches, the menu also features items like giant cinnamon rolls, French toast, biscuits and gravy, and burgers.

Atomic Cowboy’s second component, Fat Sully’s Pizza, serves “build your own” custom pizzas with a variety of toppings — in addition to other items like salads, wings, and waffles fries.

The company has one other Kansas City area location

The Denver-based company opened its first Kansas City area (and its first out-of-state location) in Westport in 2020.

Like that location, Atomic Cowboy in Overland Park will operate as Denver Biscuit Company in the mornings and transition to serving Fat Sully’s pizza in the afternoon and evening.

“We just loved the area, and we wanted to keep growing,” said Mindy Williams, general manager for Atomic Cowboy. “The food scene here (in the Kansas City area) is insane, and we’re really lucky and privileged to be a part of it.”

