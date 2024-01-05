The new Roeland Park public works facility is on track for phase two improvements — minus a paint job.

The Roeland Park City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement with Kansas City, Kan.-based Universal Construction for nearly $600,000 worth of work at its new public works facility across county lines.

But the city council excluded a $57,000 paint job that would have matched the exterior of the public works facility, 1800 Merriam Lane, to that of the recently painted city hall and community center.

The newly approved agreement covers the entirety of phase two improvements for the public works facility, including a roof replacement and brick tuckpointing.

Phase one improvements included site construction and renovation, according to city documents.

The total budget for both phases and purchase of the public works facility comes to $5.45 million, and the city is currently $190,000 under budget.

City council sees $57K paint job as unnecessary

Some city councilmembers said the discussion around which paint job — for which there were three options — was a waste of time.

Several found painting the brick building white and black to match the city hall and community center to be an unnecessary expenditure.

Many said it made no sense to paint it to match the other city facilities when the public works building is in a commercial area that is far away from those buildings.

The city council opted to exclude the $57,000 paint job item from its approval as a whole.

Public works director says department is in favor of paint job

Donnie Scharf, the city’s public works director, told the city council that the public works department is in favor of painting the new facility.

Scharf said the public works department is proud of what they do and to work for Roeland Park, and wants to show off their city spirit by branding the building.

Councilmember Tom Madigan, who was vocal about his opposition to painting the building, said the decision has nothing to do with the public works employees but that it is “simply about economics.”

Mayor Michael Poppa, who agreed with councilmembers against painting the facility, said Roeland Park will find a way to ensure the public works building “is extremely presentable.”

Go deeper: Watch the entire public works facility discussion online here, starting at 1:11:40.