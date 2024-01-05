SMSD News: Apply now for Strategic Plan Steering Committee

The Shawnee Mission School District is updating its Strategic Plan. This updated document will serve and guide Shawnee Mission for the years 2024-2029. The entire community is encouraged to engage in the process and now is the time to apply for the Steering Committee, which will lead the strategic planning process.



Click here for the Steering Committee application.

The application window for the Strategic Plan Steering Committee will be open from January 4 to January 12, 2024.

About the Steering Committee

The steering committee will be comprised of approximately 30 stakeholders representing a broad range of groups from school and district communities, including:

Parents

Students

Classified staff

Certified staff

PTA members

Business leaders

City leaders

Community service representatives

Steering committee members will be representative of the district’s demographic profile and will work with a hired consultant to engage in the strategic planning process.

That process will include:

Overseeing the work

Reviewing the district’s mission statement, beliefs, objectives, and strategies

Supporting continuous improvement

Members of this committee will need to commit to attend all scheduled meetings. Those selected to serve on the Steering Committee must be able to commit to participate in Steering Committee meetings from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on February 20 and 21, 2024 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 6, 2024.

About the Strategic Plan Cycle II update

To learn more about the Strategic Plan Cycle II process, and to watch a video of the process, click here.

Additional opportunities to engage in the Strategic Planning process will include:

ThoughtExchange input opportunity in January

Action Teams (to be established in early March 2024)

“It is so important for every one of our Shawnee Mission students to achieve their personal best. We will get there by looking ahead and having a plan that guides our work,” noted Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard. “We anticipate hundreds in our community will contribute to strategic planning in a broad variety of ways.”

The success of this plan relies upon widespread community input, as well as the time and energy of individuals willing to serve on committees and action teams. Shawnee Mission’s strategic planning process reflects an ongoing commitment by our community to support student success. We are ONE Shawnee Mission and it is A Time to Shine!

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org.