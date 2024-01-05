Velda Claudine Shettleworth

Velda Claudine (Julian) Shettleworth, of Shawnee, passed away on January 2, 2024, at her daughter’s home. Claudine was born on February 2, 1928, in Lebo, Kansas. She was the daughter of Claude and Myrtle (Lewis) Julian. Claudine graduated from Lebo High School in 1946.

Claudine met the love of her life, Bob, in 1948. It was quite the love story. They had only known each other for 30 days when them and three other couples went to watch their friends get married. While there, all the couples decided to get married. They had just celebrated 60 years of marriage at the time of Bob’s passing. They welcomed 2 daughters during their marriage, Debbie and Brenda.

Claudine worked as a waitress for many years and a food service worker at Milburn and Shawanoe Elementaries. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for 60 years. Bob and Claudine were also very involved in Abdallah Shrine Temple. They were members of the Tin Lizzies and founding members of the Roadsters. They developed many lifelong friendships while in the shrine. It also became a family thing when their son-in-laws and grandsons eventually joined as well. So many memories were made during that time.

Bob and Claudine were very active people. They loved to travel, whether it be to the lake, family vacations when the girls were little, trips on their Goldwing or on cruises. They created a family rooted in traditions. Every 4th of July was spent in their backyard, BBQ’s after the Shawnee parade, Saturday’s spent shopping, Easter’s spent playing hot and cold to help the grandkids find eggs,Christmas that always included cinnamon Jell-O with celery and apples, and Saturday nights spent with her neighbor Wendy sharing a drink. Claudine loved her family and enjoyed doing anything that involved them.

Claudine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Shettleworth; siblings, Delores Henry, Bill Julian, and Newell Julian; sons-in-law, Bob Harrington and Dennis Schurr.

Claudine is survived by daughters, Debbie Harrington of DeSoto, KS and Brenda Schurr of Edwardsville, KS; four grandchildren, David Harrington, Lisa (Danny) Julian, Jason (Katie) Ramsey and Jamie (Matt) Behrens; 12 great grandchildren, Makenna, Blake, Sofia, Aubrey, Beccah, Savannah, Ryese, Kaylin, Clara, AJ, Annah and Abby; brothers, C. Allen Julian and Jerry Julian.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 with a visitation starting at noon both at Amos Family Funeral Home. Burial in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.

