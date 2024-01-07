Man detained following police pursuit through downtown Shawnee

A man was detained by police after leading officers on a low-speed car chase early Saturday evening.

Mission Police tell the Post that the man had made suicidal comments on Saturday afternoon.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that officers were searching for the man after he made threats to harm himself and officers.

At 4:41 p.m., a Merriam officer spotted the man’s car on Johnson Drive near Interstate 35 and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The man continued driving west on Johnson Drive into Shawnee with the Merriam officer chasing at speeds around 30 miles per hour.

Radio traffic indicates the chase wound through downtown Shawnee and several surrounding neighborhoods before the man stopped at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Nieman Road at 4:52 p.m.

The man initially refused to get out of the car, as he remained on the phone with a family member and continued making threats to harm himself and officers.

Police blocked off the busy downtown Shawnee intersection as they tried to talk the man out of the car.

Radio traffic indicates that the man finally got out of the car and was detained by officers at 5:03 p.m.

At the scene, a Mission Police Sergeant told the Post that the man had not been injured and had been taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.