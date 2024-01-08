Cynthia Kay (Bradshaw) Hoelting

Cynthia Kay Hoelting, affectionately known as Cyndi, was born on April 2, 1958, in Burlington, Colorado, to the late Robert A. Bradshaw and Velta M. (Farr) Bradshaw. She peacefully passed away on January 3, 2024, in Shawnee, Kansas. Cynthia was 65 years old at the time of her passing.

Cyndi dedicated many years of her life to working as a property manager, where she showcased her professionalism and strong work ethic. However, it was her passions and interests outside of work that truly defined her character.

One of Cyndi’s greatest joys was spending time at her beloved house by the Lake of the Ozarks, where she found peace and tranquility. She had a talent for baking and delighted in creating delicious treats for her loved ones. Cynthia also had a special place in her heart for her children and grandchildren, cherishing every moment spent with them. Additionally, she possessed a creative spirit and enjoyed indulging in crafts and sewing.

Cyndi will always be remembered for her kind nature, warm smile, and unwavering love for her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert A. Bradshaw, and her mother, Velta M. Bradshaw. Left to honor her memory are her devoted husband, Michael Hoelting Sr., her loving daughter, Heather (Christopher) Handlin, Kansas City, KS; her caring son, Michael Hoelting Jr., Shawnee, KS; her brother, Rodney Bradshaw, Salina, KS sister, Robin (Michael) Ginther, Leawood, KS; her adored granddaughter, Adaley Marie Handlin, and her treasured grandson, Abram Christopher Handlin.

Services to celebrate Cynthia’s life will be held as follows: Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Before the funeral, a visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Cynthia’s final resting place will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Shawnee, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas City Autism Training Center.

During this difficult time, let us come together to remember Cynthia Kay Hoelting, a wonderful woman who touched the hearts of all those fortunate enough to know her. Her memory will forever remain in our hearts, and her legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire us. May she rest in eternal peace.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.