Mary Ann Peck, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and retired elementary music teacher, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2024, in Merriam, Kansas, at the age of 76. She was born on July 20, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri, later adopted by Marjorie and Herman Bath of Emporia, Kansas.

Mary Ann dedicated her life to nurturing young minds through her role as an elementary music teacher until she became a stay at home mom when her children were born.

Outside of her profession, Mary Ann found solace and happiness in various interests. The piano held a special place in her heart, and she could often be found lost in its melodies. She was overjoyed that her granddaughter inherited her love of the piano. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her beloved granddaughter, Evelyn Coleman. Mary Ann treasured every moment shared with them, creating cherished memories that will forever be held close.

In addition to her husband, Jack, Mary Ann is survived by her son, Jon Peck, her daughter, Amy Coleman, her son-in-law, Jason Coleman, and her granddaughter, Evelyn Coleman. Their love and support brought immense happiness to her life, and their memories will forever be a source of comfort.

A service to celebrate Mary Ann’s life will be held on January 13, 2024, at 11:00 am at the Amos Family Funeral Home. During this time, family and friends will come together to honor her memory and share stories of the impact she made on their lives. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in her honor.

Mary Ann Peck will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she find eternal peace and harmony in the heavens above.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.