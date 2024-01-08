A Johnson County movie theater is turning into a one-stop-shop for family activities.

The Merriam Planning Commission last week voted 6-0 to approve a change in use and a final development plan connected to Cinemark’s plan to renovate its movie theater off of Antioch Road and Johnson Drive.

Cinemark is turning into Gamescape by Cinemark — and movie theater goers can expect to see work begin sometime this year.

The renovations will begin in 2024

Theresa English, a principal with Kansas City, Missouri-based TK Architects working on the Cinemark project, told the Post following the commission’s Jan. 3 meeting that renovations are set to begin in 2024.

English said the stamp of approval from the planning commission was the first step in the process.

The Cinemark theaters at Merriam Town Center will remain open during the entirety of the renovations, English said.

David Waters, an attorney with Spencer Fane LLC representing Cinemark, told the planning commission that the plan represents the company’s investment in Merriam.

“This project really does reflect, we believe, Cinemark’s commitment to the city of Merriam,” Waters, who is also the mayor of Westwood, said. “It’s been here for a long time and wants to stay here and be a big part of this community.”

Cinemark plans to slash total theater seats in half

Currently, the movie theater is able to hold upwards of 5,000 people at maximum occupancy, English told the planning commission.

The plan to turn the eastern half of the building into an “amusement center” with bowling, laser tag and a ropes course, paring down the total occupancy to under 2,800.

Cinemark is removing half of its current 20 theaters and bringing the largest auditorium theater capacity from more than 600 down to 264, English said.

One commissioner concerned with arcade aspect

Vice Chairperson Shawn McConnell asked how Cinemark plans to prevent the arcade from becoming a child drop-off or a petty crime hotspot.

McConnell said in years past, these have been issues at the small arcade currently inside Cinemark.

English said the cut to the total occupancy will help, but the new setup will also discourage this kind of behavior.

There are also going to be box office changes which will result in no lines outside of the building, English said.

Next steps:

The project still needs the city council’s stamp of approval before moving forward.

Jenna Gant, the city’s communications and public engagement manager, told the Post via email that an item is expected to be considered at the Jan. 22 meeting.

