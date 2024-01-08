Olathe’s holiday fundraiser hits milestone: $2M collected

The Olathe community surpassed a major fundraising threshold for its annual Mayor’s Children’s Fund philanthropic effort during the 2023 holiday season.

At the final Olathe City Council meeting of 2023, Mayor John Bacon announced that the fundraiser has now raised more than $2 million combined over the past 17 years.

It was a $8,250 donation from the Olathe Community Prayer Breakfast Committee that put the all-time raised amount over the milestone, Bacon added.

The fundraiser is an Olathe holiday staple

Former Mayor Mike Copeland started the fundraiser officially in 2007, calling it the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund — a nod to a fundraiser the Olathe Noon Optimists had previously organized for decades. In 2020, the name changed to the Olathe Mayor’s Children’s Fund, according to the website.

Each year, the fundraiser aims to raise about $150,000 for charities focused on supporting children in Olathe with meeting their basic needs.

“No child should wonder whether the power will be on tonight so they can get their homework done, and no parent should have to pick between providing their children critical medical care or paying rent,” Bacon wrote in a letter to the community.

“I know we have the heart and the resources to take better care of our children. … Because every child in Olathe deserves the right to reach their full potential,” his letter continues.

In 2023, 14 charities were beneficiaries. They are:

The Olathe Public Schools Foundation

Angel Clothing Foundation

Kids TLC

Life Journey Foundation

Mission Southside

KVC

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater KC

Health Partnership Clinic

El Centro

Johnson County Christmas Bureau

YMCA

The Center of Grace

Catholic Charities

Starfish Project

Looking ahead:

Bacon said during the December city council meeting that the city plans to host a celebration of the milestone.

He said it would take place sometime in February.

At that time, the fundraiser board will also distribute the raised funds to the charities selected as beneficiaries for 2023.

