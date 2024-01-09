❄️ Check out our readers’ list of JoCo’s best sledding spots

Editor’s Note: The Post originally published this story in February 2022 after we asked our readers for their recommendations for best places to go sledding in Johnson County.

Finally! The perfect week to highlight some of the best sledding spots in Johnson County.

Welcome back to another week of our 5 to Try series. This week, we asked you to tell us where are the best hills to slide down after the powder falls.

And now that we’ve had some real snow and cold weather that’s kept it on the ground, this is the perfect list for you to make some weekend plans to grab your tube or toboggan and do some sledding.

Most of these sledding spots are in some of the more popular city and county parks across our community. Let’s check them out!

The hills near I-435 and Antioch

Tucked into the southeast corner of I-435 and Antioch Road are some of the most popular sledding hills Overland Park has to offer.

On the northern edge of the Kansas City campus of Cleveland University — with a clear view of the bustling highway — this spot was filled with sledders, snowboarders and even a few belly floppers on Wednesday afternoon, right after this week’s snowfall.

With a nice, long slope and a fairly steep trek that ends with plenty of leeway before you hit West 108th Terrace, this slope is on great place to sled.

To access, exit I-435 at Antioch Road and head south, then make a left onto West 108th Terrace. The hill will be on your right just down the street.

Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park

Lenexa’s biggest, most popular city park is also a top spot to sled, according to reader recommendations.

Along the eastern side of Indian Trails Aquatic Center, there’s some excellent two-part “slopeage” that… if you got going fast enough…. may even give you some air.

Beware of all the trees nearby — but the city smartly prepares for sledding crashes by setting up straw bales in front of the tree trunks.

“Lenexa’s Sar-Ko-Park Trails Park on the east side of the pool is a great place to sled if you live in the area and don’t want to travel very far,” said Post reader Kim of Overland Park. “The hill is relatively steep and is long, but not long enough where you get worn out climbing back up to the top. The best part for me as a parent was the hay bales strategically placed in front of tree trunks, thanks Lenexa!”

To access, enter the park at the Acuff Lane intersection, and head up the hill toward Indian Trails Aquatic Center.

Meadowbrook Park

“Mount Meadowbrook” is the somewhat sardonic name for the highest point in Prairie Village’s Meadowbrook Park. Imagine this big mound covered in a few inches of powdery snow, and you can see why our readers love it so much.

The “mountain” is actually the result of dirt piled up during construction of Prairie Village’s newest and largest park. The steep trek and near perfect roundness make this optimal for some fast sledding, with plenty of room for all sorts of snow lovers to have a bit of fun.

To access from Nall Avenue, enter the park at Meadowbrook Parkway, and the hill will be on your left. To access from Roe Avenue, enter Meadowbrook Parkway and the hill will be on your right.

Shawnee Mission Park

As one of the largest parks in Johnson County, Shawnee Mission Park is also home to some premiere sledding opportunities.

One particularly popular hill in the center of the park is a real treat for sledders. Beware of the lake at the bottom! If you get enough speed (unlikely), you may have to bail before your sled reaches the water.

To access, enter the park from Renner Road at the West 79th Street intersection, keep right on Barkley Drive / West 79th Street, and follow as the road curves sharply left and then right. The hill with the lake will be on your right.

City Park in Leawood

The bitter cold might have stopped some of the faint-hearted, but not so at Leawood City Park.

One good-sized hill facing Lee Boulevard at the park had about a dozen young sledders hitting the slope Wednesday afternoon.

It was bitterly cold, but the kids were bundled up and having so much fun, they didn’t seem to mind.

Because this park is located off main roads, it’s a relatively peaceful place for people who want to take their kids out to play in the snow but don’t want to deal with crowds or a lot of noise.

To access, go to the park entrance at 10601 Lee Blvd. The hill is on your left.