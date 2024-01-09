An Olathe East High graduate is the youngest person to be named United Community Services of Johnson County’s Citizen of the Year.

Komal Kaur, who is a sophomore studying political science at the University of Kansas, is the nonprofit’s honoree for “an individual who has provided lasting contributions in support of human services.”

Kaur earned the 2023 Citizen of the Year award for her work with Eye of an Immigrant, a nonprofit organization she started as a junior in high school to share immigrants’ stories.

The award typically honors someone with long service history

Kristy Baughman, executive director of United Community Services of JoCo, said Kaur is “without a doubt” the youngest person to receive the honor.

Baughman said Citizen of the Year is one of a few annual community service awards that the nonprofit gives out.

Citizen of the Year recognizes someone who has made a lasting contribution to the overall well-being of Johnson Countians, which typically lends itself to people who have a long history of service, Baughman said.

Kaur earning the 2023 award recognizes that young people are contributing to the community, Baughman said.

“As far as Komal goes, she’s an outstanding person, but her vision for this organization and her vision for how it can impact the lives of residents in Johnson County, it really encapsulates what we’re looking for in Citizen of the Year,” Baughman said.

“A testament to the power of youth”

Kaur, who was 18 when she received the award in early December, said being the Johnson County Citizen of the Year shows what youth can do when they are given the right resources and connected to people who believe in them.

Her work with Eye of an Immigrant expanded from a storytelling campaign to funding filing fees for immigration documents and connecting immigrants to a variety of resources.

Kaur said earning Citizen of the Year because of her work with Eye of an Immigrant shows that the nonprofit is making a difference.

“To be able to be recognized as Johnson County Citizen of the Year in connection with my work with Eye of an Immigrant, it kind of just shows the change that is being made and how it’s something our community needs,” Kaur said.

How Kaur started Eye of an Immigrant

When Kaur moved to Olathe from New York City, she noticed a lack of resources to help people navigate the immigration process.

As a child of immigrants who helped her parents navigate the immigration process, Kaur founded Eye of an Immigrant in hopes of bridging that gap.

Eye of an Immigrant allows Kaur to give back to the community, and the Citizen of the Year award pays thanks to her parents, she said.

“A lot of it was kind of a testament to my parents’ sacrifices and all that they gave up for me to be able to live the life that I am,” Kaur said.

