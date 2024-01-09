fbpx
Subscribe

|

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Development

OP commission holds off on plan for hotel, event space at 179th and Metcalf

Share this story:

Conceptual renderings of an event space included in the proposed Indus Valley development at 179th and Metcalf.
Conceptual renderings of an event space included in the proposed Indus Valley development at 179th and Metcalf. Image via Overland Park city documents.

Overland Park has delayed a mixed-use proposal that includes a hotel and event space near 179th Street and U.S. Highway 69. 

The project, called Indus Valley, envisions a hotel and event space, single-family homes, some multifamily housing and commercial space on nearly 55 acres between U.S. Highway 69 and Metcalf Avenue on 179th Street. 

The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted 9-0 to continue the rezoning request and attached special use permit for the hotel. 

Why delay the mixed-use Indus Valley project?

The vote to delay followed city planning staff’s recommendation, who had hoped to get the developer, DF Real Estate, to make some amendments to the plan, including expanding some of the area dedicated to two-family housing. 

Some commissioners also indicated a desire to see more drawings of the proposal.

Additionally, some commissioners said they wanted to see more cooperation from the developer with neighbors in the unincorporated community of Stilwell, who have opposed the project plan. 

Even so, members of the planning commission warned that this area of Overland Park will develop, especially since it sits so near major trafficways for the city —  Metcalf Avenue and U.S. 69 — and its long been identified for future commercial development. 

“Some of you may not want the community to grow around you; I understand that I appreciate that,” said Commissioner Rob Krewson. “For people that think that the community is not going to grow out here, that is not that is not the case. … We continue to grow and thrive because we are a great community.” 

The mixed-use Indus Valley project is proposed near 179th Street and 69 Highway.
The mixed-use Indus Valley project is proposed for the southeast corner of 179th Street and 69 Highway. Image via Google maps.

What’s proposed?

  • The Indus Valley project anticipates 24 single-family homes and 36 two-family units. 
  • Additionally, it is expected to include 50,000 square feet for office uses and 18,500 square feet of commercial space. That would include a gas station, a drive-thru bank and at least two sit-down restaurants. 
  • Plus, the proposal includes a three-story, roughly 76,000-square-foot hotel and a single-story 34,000-square-foot event center. Those elements will require a special use permit, which the planning commission voted to continue as well. 
  • A trail and dog park are also included in the plans.
An aerial view from the proposed Indus Valley mixed-use project in south Overland Park.
Images via Overland Park planning documents.

Looking ahead:

  • The planning commission voted to continue the Indus Valley application to its February meeting. 
  • However, some discussion among commissioners on the proposed rezoning suggested the revised plan might take longer to return for consideration since the developer may be altering some significant details.
  • After the planning commission eventually takes up the item again, their recommendation will go to the Overland Park City Council.
  • Down the road, if ultimately authorized, the developer will have to submit a final development plan for consideration as well. 

Keep reading: Overland Park OKs new subdivision in rural area over neighbors’ opposition

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1. Here's a little about me and my background: I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Previous article
Overland Park legislative platform calls for Medicaid expansion, gun rules

RELATED CONTENT

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO