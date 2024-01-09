Overland Park has delayed a mixed-use proposal that includes a hotel and event space near 179th Street and U.S. Highway 69.

The project, called Indus Valley, envisions a hotel and event space, single-family homes, some multifamily housing and commercial space on nearly 55 acres between U.S. Highway 69 and Metcalf Avenue on 179th Street.

The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday voted 9-0 to continue the rezoning request and attached special use permit for the hotel.

Why delay the mixed-use Indus Valley project?

The vote to delay followed city planning staff’s recommendation, who had hoped to get the developer, DF Real Estate, to make some amendments to the plan, including expanding some of the area dedicated to two-family housing.

Some commissioners also indicated a desire to see more drawings of the proposal.

Additionally, some commissioners said they wanted to see more cooperation from the developer with neighbors in the unincorporated community of Stilwell, who have opposed the project plan.

Even so, members of the planning commission warned that this area of Overland Park will develop, especially since it sits so near major trafficways for the city — Metcalf Avenue and U.S. 69 — and its long been identified for future commercial development.

“Some of you may not want the community to grow around you; I understand that I appreciate that,” said Commissioner Rob Krewson. “For people that think that the community is not going to grow out here, that is not that is not the case. … We continue to grow and thrive because we are a great community.”

What’s proposed?

The Indus Valley project anticipates 24 single-family homes and 36 two-family units.

Additionally, it is expected to include 50,000 square feet for office uses and 18,500 square feet of commercial space. That would include a gas station, a drive-thru bank and at least two sit-down restaurants.

Plus, the proposal includes a three-story, roughly 76,000-square-foot hotel and a single-story 34,000-square-foot event center. Those elements will require a special use permit, which the planning commission voted to continue as well.

A trail and dog park are also included in the plans.

Looking ahead:

The planning commission voted to continue the Indus Valley application to its February meeting.

However, some discussion among commissioners on the proposed rezoning suggested the revised plan might take longer to return for consideration since the developer may be altering some significant details.

After the planning commission eventually takes up the item again, their recommendation will go to the Overland Park City Council.

Down the road, if ultimately authorized, the developer will have to submit a final development plan for consideration as well.

