Prairie Village is diving back into the zoning code conversation for the first time in 2024 this week.

The Prairie Village Planning Commission on Tuesday is revisiting drafted zoning code amendments that city staff presented at the Dec. 5 meeting.

Commissioners are slated to engage in a more detailed discussion on Jan. 9 regarding the drafted amendments in multifamily, commercial and mixed-use zoning districts.

This is part of the planning commission’s work on the controversial housing recommendations, which factored heavily into the 2023 Prairie Village City Council elections — as four candidates who opposed those recommendations won their races.

The commission is revisiting the December drafts

City staff originally presented drafted zoning code amendments at the planning commission’s Dec. 5 meeting.

At the time, commissioners said they’d still like to focus on commercial zoning districts and expressed concerns about height and density.

The same drafted zoning code amendments from the Dec. 5 meeting are included in the Jan. 9 packet.

There are two specific discussion items

City staff outlined two specific items up for discussion on Jan. 9, based on comments received from planning commissioners since Dec. 5. The two items are as follows, according to city documents:

Using “minor adjustments” to building type standards as the basis for the mixed-use district.

“The appropriateness and level of details” in mixed-use and mixed-density design standards.

The agenda item starts on page 35 of the agenda, which can be found online here.

This is the commission’s discussion of the housing recs

The planning commission is discussing drafted zoning code amendments as a result of the ongoing housing discussion in Prairie Village.

Back in June 2022, the city council advanced a city committee’s housing recommendations — a move that quickly received public pushback.

The city council amended the recommendations nearly a year ago to take any discussion of single-family districts — about 85% of Prairie Village — out of the planning commission’s purview.

All planning commission discussions resulting from the housing recommendations deal exclusively with the zoning districts that make up the other 15% of Prairie Village.

The planning commission previously expressed interest in focusing on potential changes to the commercial zoning codes.

How to tune in

The planning commission meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month (unless there is a city council meeting scheduled for that day, which is the case this month).

Meetings are livestreamed online here or can be attended in person at city hall, 7700 Mission Road.

