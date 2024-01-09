Shawnee development projects we’re watching in 2024

Several large development projects are underway across Shawnee, while others have hit delays. That means the city is anticipating some changes in the new year.

Here are some of the projects we’re watching out for in 2024.

Westbrooke Green — 75th Street and Quivira Road

The project to restore the Westbrooke Green Shopping Center has been slow and fraught with setbacks.

After years of silence, its developers addressed the Shawnee Council Committee in October on why the former-bustling shopping remains derelict and vacant, especially after receiving millions of dollars in TIF and CID funding.

“There has been a lot of activity on the leasing side and leasing attempts that have been made,” said Bob Johnson with the Polsinelli law firm, which represents the developer. “There have been multiple deals that have fallen through at the finish line, unfortunately.”

It was a response that got a tongue lashing from the city council, who heard promises that things would turn around soon. While developers hinted that several grocery chains had been interested in the former Dillon’s location at the plaza, something could move in and help Westbrooke Green make a comeback.

More changes to downtown Shawnee

While the Nieman Road corridor saw some additions to the corridor with the opening of District Pour House + Kitchen and Mother Clucker!, more improvements are expected in the new year.

Chief among them is the plan to overhaul the 14,000-square-foot strip building at 5907 Nieman Road that’s currently home to Merigold Retail Liquor and Cigar Outlet.

Plans for it include a “signature restaurant,” renovations to the existing Merigold Wine and Spirits store, the addition of one or two retail shops and an outdoor events space.

Next door at 5900 Nieman Road, a private retail project is underway. The building will be used to house three businesses, including real estate and possibly a photography studio and ice cream shop. It is expected to be up and running in the spring.

The old Wonderscope building — 5700 King St.

Vacant since 2020, the old Wonderscope building is still in search of a fully-realized project that will serve as its replacement.

While a townhome project didn’t pan out, there are still signs of life for the old children’s play place building.

In November, a real estate panel held a public presentation discussing viable options for the space. They suggested options like a boutique hotel and brownstone apartments.

While the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce reviews the panel’s final report, it remains to be seen if the city will move forward with it.

Harmony at Clear Creek — Silverheel Street and K-7 Highway

While it split Shawnee City Council in September, requiring then-Mayor Michelle Distler to break the tie to approve it, the rental project of single-family homes and townhomes proposed along Silverheel Street near Kansas Highway 7 is close to becoming a reality.

Dubbed as “luxury living” apartments, the 40-acre project is planned to have 188 residential units, including 97 single-family homes as well as 91 townhome units across 20 buildings.

It’s one of the bigger apartment projects that’s received approval from the council and one to watch as it submits its final plans and starts construction.

Hidden Creek Reserve Townhomes — Hedge Lane Terrace

This 13-acre, multifamily residential project was previously the topic of debate at Shawnee City Council. In 2023, it cleared the way for it to become a reality, receiving approval from the planning commission and the council.

The final submitted plat includes two lots that will contain 60 residential units in 16 attached townhome-style buildings. It will be located just west of K-7 Highway near the Chapel Creek subdivision and Shawnee Golf & Country Club.

Gum Springs Park — 11524 W. 67th St.

The $3.5 million project to renovate the Shawnee park is almost complete.

Closed since summer 2023, the park underwent renovations, including resurfacing the walking trails, updating playground equipment and upgrading ball field fences. The project was funded with money from the city’s Parks & Pipes sales tax initiative.

Doug Donahoo, Shawnee’s communications director, said a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place March 2.

