A winter storm, the first major one of the season, was disrupting life in Johnson County Tuesday morning, causing hazardous driving conditions and power outages.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office reported overnight snowfall totals of more than four inches in some places around the metro, snarling traffic during the Tuesday morning commuting time.

“I’m not going to sugar coat it. It’s terrible.” – Day shifters arriving and describing the roads. If you absolutely have to drive, be safe, take it slow, and take your time. #mowx #kswx #snow #KC — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 9, 2024

Kansas City Scout traffic alert service reported numerous incidents on major Johnson County roadways Tuesday morning, several of them on Kansas Highway 10 in Lenexa between I-435 and Kansas Highway 7.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s map showed all highways in the Johnson County area to be completely snow-covered.

Due to the volume of incidents they were responding to on Tuesday, Overland Park Police urged motorists involved in non-injury accidents where vehicles were still drivable to exchange insurance information and report the incident at a later date.

Evergy also was reporting widespread power outages across its metro service area Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, more than 36,000 customers were without power, according to the utility’s online outage map.

In Johnson County, those outages were concentrated in the northeast, with 15% of customers in Prairie Village, 38% of customers in Roeland Park and 33% of customers in Fairway impacted.