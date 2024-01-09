fbpx
Subscribe

|

Kyle Palmer
Kyle Palmer
Facebook

Winter storm updates: JoCo power outages, hazardous road conditions

Share this story:

The impacts of a winter storm in Johnson County being felt in Roeland Park Tuesday morning.
A snowy street in Roeland Park, where power was out Tuesday morning. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.

A winter storm, the first major one of the season, was disrupting life in Johnson County Tuesday morning, causing hazardous driving conditions and power outages.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office reported overnight snowfall totals of more than four inches in some places around the metro, snarling traffic during the Tuesday morning commuting time.

Kansas City Scout traffic alert service reported numerous incidents on major Johnson County roadways Tuesday morning, several of them on Kansas Highway 10 in Lenexa between I-435 and Kansas Highway 7.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s map showed all highways in the Johnson County area to be completely snow-covered.

Cars navigate the intersection at Nall and 117th in Overland Park Monday afternoon as flurries picked up
Cars navigate the intersection at Nall and 117th in Overland Park Monday afternoon as flurries picked up. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Due to the volume of incidents they were responding to on Tuesday, Overland Park Police urged motorists involved in non-injury accidents where vehicles were still drivable to exchange insurance information and report the incident at a later date.

Evergy also was reporting widespread power outages across its metro service area Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, more than 36,000 customers were without power, according to the utility’s online outage map.

In Johnson County, those outages were concentrated in the northeast, with 15% of customers in Prairie Village, 38% of customers in Roeland Park and 33% of customers in Fairway impacted.

Kyle Palmer
Kyle Palmer
A bit about me and my background: Prior to joining the Post as Editor in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.
Previous article
Lenexa development projects to watch in 2024
Next article
Prairie Village is talking housing again — Where things stand in the new year

RELATED CONTENT

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO