Kyle Palmer
Here are the snowfall totals recorded in Johnson County

A boy sleds down a short hill in eastern Shawnee on Jan. 9, 2024.
A boy sleds down a short hill in eastern Shawnee on Jan. 9, 2024. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

The first major winter storm of the season has moved on, leaving a thick blanket of snow across Johnson County and the greater Kansas City region.

Reported snowfall totals varied across the area but generally feel between five and nine inches.

In Pleasant Hill, Missouri, where the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office is located, officials there recorded 10.8 inches of snow, one of the higher readings in the metro.

Here are the snowfall totals reported in and around Johnson County over Monday and Tuesday:

  • Baldwin City: 8.8 inches
  • Eudora: 6 inches
  • Grandview (Missouri): 5 inches
  • Lenexa: 4 inches
  • Merriam: 5.5 inches
  • Overland Park: 9 inches
  • Raymore (Missouri): 9 inches
  •  Stanley: 6.5 inches
  • Wellsville: 8.4 inches
