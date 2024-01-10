Here are the snowfall totals recorded in Johnson County

The first major winter storm of the season has moved on, leaving a thick blanket of snow across Johnson County and the greater Kansas City region.

Reported snowfall totals varied across the area but generally feel between five and nine inches.

In Pleasant Hill, Missouri, where the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office is located, officials there recorded 10.8 inches of snow, one of the higher readings in the metro.

As of noon…storm total snowfall here at Pleasant Hill is 10.8″. The storm total precip is 1.16″ which is the normal precipitation for the entire moth of January. This will definitively help with the drought provided we ever see the ground again! What do you have where you are? — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 9, 2024

Here are the snowfall totals reported in and around Johnson County over Monday and Tuesday: