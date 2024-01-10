Leawood development projects we’re watching in 2024

As we start 2024, the Post is taking a look back on what has been done — and a look forward on what is left to come — in terms of development.

There are quite a few major development projects on our radar in Johnson County, including some projects underway in Leawood.

Also this week, we’ll be looking at projects in Overland Park and in other northeast Johnson County cities. But for now, here are some development projects we’ll be keeping an eye out for in Leawood.

East Village — near 133rd and State Line

This project has been in a long time coming in Leawood, with more than three years of discussion among residents and city officials.

The East Village project — formerly Cameron’s Court at its inception — will bring a mix of apartments, single-family homes, and amenities like a new park to southern Leawood. It will also bring new restaurants, retail and office space.

Just off State Line near 133rd Street, the project by Oddo Development will enter the first of several phases of construction within the next year.

In total, the development will go up in phases over the course of 10 years. Developers say residential properties will start going up for sale next year or in early 2025.

Oxford Promenade — 135th and Mission

The initial steps of this mixed-use project kicked off earlier this year.

The project at 135th Street and Mission Road will bring almost 300 apartments to southern Leawood, as well as retail and office space and public outdoor gathering spaces.

The project by Legacy Development will go up in five phases. The first phase entails two retail buildings on the northeast corner of the development.

Project representatives have yet to confirm an explicit timeline on these five phases, but initially estimated that early utility work at the site would begin around the end of 2023.



Leawood Village — near Ward Parkway Center

Another mixed-use project, the Leawood Village development is going up further north than some of these other developments.

This project at 8680 State Line has been in the works for a few years, receiving backlash from neighbors during early discussions.

Construction kicked off in the summer of 2022. The finished project will ultimately add 182 apartments and 24 townhomes to northern Leawood — along with more than 17,000 square feet of retail and office space.

Project representatives have yet to confirm a construction timeline for 2024. But in 2023, construction progressed on the project’s first phase — which includes a roughly 242,000-square-foot apartment building, 5,000 square feet of office space, and 9,000 square feet of retail space.

One35 and Regents Park — near 135th and Kenneth



Both of these developments will consist largely of new homes along the 135th corridor in southern Leawood.

At 135th Street and Kenneth Road, the One35 project will be a mixed-use development. The Village of Leawood, an age-restricted community, plans to build a facility there — bringing 59 homes to the area. Construction on that facility will kick off this summer.

The property will also have 193 non-age-restricted-apartments, 35,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and 77,000 square feet of office space.

The Mayfair at Regents Park residential development will bring another 59 townhomes to 135th Street and Mission Road. Construction kicked off on those homes this fall.

Overland Park-based Lashbrook Companies is spearheading both of those projects.

Other development stories: