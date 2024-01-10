Plans for a 305-home neighborhood near 159th Street and Black Bob Road in south Olathe are going forward.

On Monday, the Olathe Planning Commission voted 9-0 to recommend approval of the required rezoning, preliminary plat and preliminary site development plan for the project near Heritage Park, dubbed Heritage Ranch.

This area of Olathe has been of particular interest of late with Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City planning a separate 14-home affordable subdivision called Pathway at Heritage Park near Pathway Community Christian Church, on the northeast corner of the subdivision.

The Habitat project, which broke ground earlier this week, has met some resistance from neighbors.

Heritage Ranch plan calls for 300+ single-family homes

The property identified for the Heritage Ranch neighborhood was annexed late last year and spans nearly 129 acres at the southwest corner of 159th and Black Bob. Currently, the land holds a carryover county rural zoning designation.

As part of the neighborhood plans, the developer intends to keep an existing home structure on the site and incorporate it into Heritage Ranch. A standing barn is expected to become a clubhouse space for the subdivision.

Heritage Ranch will also have a fishing pond, an eight-foot-wide trail, pickleball courts and an outdoor play area. Additionally, the developer plans to preserve nearly four acres of woodlands as part of the site plan.

Traffic is a concern with Heritage Ranch

Throughout the discussion on Monday, commissioners did express some concern about traffic in the area exceeding road capacity, as did some neighbors.

However, the city of Olathe has two projects in its capital improvement project plan list expected to address those worries in the near future.

First, the city has budgeted about $12.6 million for Black Bob Road improvements between 153rd Terrace and 159th Street, upgrading it from a rural road to a four-lane arterial road.

In 2027, Olathe also expects to spend roughly $18 million improving 159th Street between Mur-Len Road and Black Bob Road. That will take the road from a two-lane to a four-lane road with turn lanes

Olathe’s next steps:

The neighborhood plan now goes to the Olathe City Council.

They’re set to hear the rezoning and site plan during their regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 6.

Later, a final plat and a final site development plan will be required.

