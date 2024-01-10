Overland Park Police say they have nearly worn out all avenues in trying to identify a man who was critically injured riding a bicycle last week.

The department first posted about the incident and efforts to identify the bicyclist on Facebook Tuesday.

The post included pictures of the man’s bike, as well as an image of a reusable Aldi grocery bag found near the scene of the collision at 95th and Hardy.

The crash occurred the day after New Year’s

Ofc. John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said in a phone interview Wednesday that the man was riding his bike northbound on Hardy and was hit in the righthand lane of 95th Street by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The motorist who struck the man on the bike stopped, Lacy said, and give officers their information.

There were also multiple witnesses to the incident, Lacy said.

The man remains hospitalized in critical condition

Lacy said the man is unresponsive and in critical condition at a local hospital. He added that out of respect for the man, they have not been publicly sharing images of him in the hospital since the images are graphic.

Police say the collision occurred Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The man is described as white, approximately 35 to 40 years old, 130-150 pounds, 5’6″ to 5’7″ inches tall with brown hair and a mustache.

A canvass for information has so far been unsuccessful

Lacy said detectives are working on the assumption that the man is experiencing homelessness and may not have a permanent place to stay in Johnson County.

Overland Park Police did an “area canvass” after the collision, going to local stores and the Project 1020 shelter in nearby Lenexa to see if anyone recognized the man’s belongings or could identify him, Lacy said.

Likewise, a check of the man’s fingerprints returned no criminal record.

“This is really the first case like this we’ve ever had,” Lacy said. “Nobody recognizes him. He had no ID or paperwork or receipts on him with a name, nothing to identify him.”

What should you do if you can help?

Lacy asks anyone who thinks they may recognize the man’s bike or belongings to tall Overland Park Police’s Traffic Safety Unit at 913-327-6731.