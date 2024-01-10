A new sculpture is coming to Roeland Park’s northern gateway.

Last year, the city council agreed to a $96,000 sculpture, “Origin,” by Nathan Pierce for the city’s northern entrance where 18th St. Expressway turns into Roe Boulevard off Interstate 35.

Now, the sculpture is expected to be installed in Roeland Park later this year.

This was one of three finalists

The Roeland Park arts committee worked to narrow down a list of submissions, and “Origin” was in the top three.

Aime Jacobsen, the artist who created “Gateway” located at Prairie Village’s Meadowbrook Park, was one of the two other finalists.

Back in March 2023, the city council voted 5-to-3 to approve the art committee’s recommendation to move forward with “Origin” for the gateway sculpture.

The sculpture is a 20-foot acrylic, stainless steel piece

The art committee chose “Origin” because it reflects nature with blue colors for the sky and green colors for trees.

It is also easy to appreciate for vehicles along the busy corridor, which currently lacks a pedestrian option.

In Pierce’s proposal to the city, he stated that the sculpture “can be a visual metaphor for community growth.”

The sculpture requires no annual maintenance, according to city documents.

“Origin” is expected to be installed in coming months

The city council in June 2023 approved an agreement with Pierce for “Origin” — including a five- to eight-month timeline.

City Administrator Keith Moody told the Post via email that it has taken longer than anticipated to get a contractor to install and get power to the base of the sculpture.

Moody said the city is currently eyeing the installation of “Origin” for the end of March.

