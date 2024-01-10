Johnson County schools call second straight snow day Wednesday

Updated Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9:30 p.m.

Johnson County children will be out of school again Wednesday, as public school districts in the area announced a second consecutive snow day following a major winter storm this week.

Blue Valley, Olathe, Shawnee Mission and USD 233 in De Soto will all be out for a second straight day, citing the lingering impacts of the storm which struck the Kansas City region Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Shawnee Mission Superintendent Michelle Hubbard said on X Tuesday evening that due to “refreezing concerns, conditions of side streets and concerns around overall safety,” the district was again canceling all classes on Wednesday.

As on Tuesday, daycares in Shawnee Mission will still be in operation at Benninghoven, Comanche, Highlands and Trailwood elementary schools.

USD 232 in De Soto also announced it would be canceling classes Wednesday, as well.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution, recognizing transportation concerns for buses, staff & families,” the district’s announcement said.

Following that, Blue Valley also announced closures on Wednesday, saying “the need for additional time to treat side streets and the inability to run full bus routes” factored into the decision.

Olathe became the final local district to call school Wednesday. Daycare will still be in operation at Forest View, Indian Creek, Meadow Lane, Mahaffie and Sunnyside elementary schools.

Updated, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 12 p.m.

Hundreds of Johnson County homes remained without power at noon Tuesday, as the impacts of a winter storm that rolled into the area Monday began tapering off.

But with high winds in the forecast and many trees now covered in wet, heavy snow, forecasters warned that further outages caused by falling branches could occur and area roadways would remain hazardous for much of the rest of Tuesday.

As of noon, Evergy’s online outage map showed more than 37,000 customers without power across its metro coverage area.

“All available Evergy crews and contractors are in the field working on outage restoration. Poor conditions and low visibility are factors that are slowing down restoration,” a message reads on Evergy’s website.

“We don’t yet have an estimate for when power will be fully restored because the storm is still moving through the service area and we are assessing damage as crews restore power,” the message says.

In Johnson County, outages remained concentrated in the northeast and the far south. The cities with the highest proportion of impacted customers included Mission Hills, Leawood and Edgerton.

Just after noon, the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office reported that snowfall totals at its facility in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, registered 10.8 inches.

The National Weather Service also reported snowfall totals of four inches in Lenexa, five inches in Olathe and 6.5 inches in Stanley.

Original story continues below:

A winter storm, the first major one of the season, was disrupting life in Johnson County Tuesday morning, causing hazardous driving conditions and power outages.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office reported overnight snowfall totals of more than four inches in some places around the metro, snarling traffic during the Tuesday morning commuting time.

“I’m not going to sugar coat it. It’s terrible.” – Day shifters arriving and describing the roads. If you absolutely have to drive, be safe, take it slow, and take your time. #mowx #kswx #snow #KC — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 9, 2024

Kansas City Scout traffic alert service reported numerous incidents on major Johnson County roadways Tuesday morning, several of them on Kansas Highway 10 in Lenexa between I-435 and Kansas Highway 7.

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s map showed all highways in the Johnson County area to be completely snow-covered.

Due to the volume of incidents they were responding to on Tuesday, Overland Park Police urged motorists involved in non-injury accidents where vehicles were still drivable to exchange insurance information and report the incident at a later date.

Evergy also was reporting widespread power outages across its metro service area Tuesday.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, more than 36,000 customers were without power, according to the utility’s online outage map.

In Johnson County, those outages were concentrated in the northeast, with 15% of customers in Prairie Village, 38% of customers in Roeland Park and 33% of customers in Fairway impacted.