A former Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy who was charged with rape and aggravated sodomy in 2021 lost his state certification as a law enforcement officer in November, more than three years after the sexual assault was alleged to have taken place.

But the final disposition of the criminal charges in the formerly high-profile case remains unclear. Although it was widely reported that Chad Edward Jennings was booked and posted a $100,000 bond, no record of that remains on the sheriff’s inmate and booking records, which are good for three years. He was also to have had an initial court date July 1, 2021. But now no account of that appearance or its possible dismissal can be found in district court records.

Law enforcement officials have declined to say what became of the charges. The report of his decertification by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST) did not directly mention the criminal charges in its conclusions for removing Jennings’ license, although its narrative of events mentioned the accusation.

Jennings was fired a month after the alleged rape

Jennings was a full-time officer with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for nearly nine years and was still a deputy at the time of the alleged incident in May 2020, according to the commission’s report. The incident was reported to law enforcement May 11, 2020.

The report said Jennings had attended a social gathering at the home of another deputy, and it was during that gathering that the rape occurred.

News stories at the time quoted a probable cause statement and also the victim herself. Those reports said the victim, whose name was not shared, had left the bonfire pit and gone into the house alone where she was followed and aggressively assaulted by Jennings.

Jennings was interviewed by sheriff’s officials June 24, 2020, when he said he had sexual intercourse but called it consensual, the CPOST report said. A television report quoting the probable cause statement said the victim disputed that and that she suffered trauma from it.

The subject of marijuana use also came up during that investigation, with Jennings denying witness claims that he had used it, according to the CPOST report. But the sheriff’s officials did not believe him on marijuana use and set up a polygraph, the report said. During that examination, Jennings admitted he had smoked marijuana four or five times the previous year.

Jennings was fired from the sheriff’s office June 26, 2020, for a violation of professional standards, and the case was reportedly referred to the district attorney’s office shortly before that. Jennings was still certified as a law enforcement officer by the state at that time.

No charges were filed until almost a year later. In June 2021, Jennings was charged with rape and aggravated sodomy. He was to have appeared in court July 1 of that year.

The Kansas CPOST report said commission officials had sought an in-person interview with Jennings, but he canceled the interview to speak with an attorney.

The standards commission took up the matter again on July 18, 2023. “Respectfully, I don’t want to talk to you,” the commission report quoted him as saying.

The commission write-up cites unprofessional conduct by Jennings, saying he was “repeatedly and intentionally dishonest about his marijuana use” in the investigation. It also flagged him for providing false information or failing to cooperate and failing to submit to an interview.

Officers are also expected to maintain “good moral character sufficient to warrant public trust,” and said Jennings failed to maintain that value. Good moral character is defined as integrity, honesty, upholding the laws of the state and nation, and upholding the officer’s oath.

However, the CPOST document makes no mention of the criminal charges directly in connection with the morality requirement or as a reason for revoking Jennings’ license. Rape is mentioned only once, in the narrative that explained how Jennings came to be questioned about his marijuana use.

Questions remain on the situation

None of the officials who would have been involved in the case would comment on it. CPOST counsel Michelle Meier said the commission cannot comment on anything about a certification decision that is not included in the report.

A sheriff’s spokesperson gave no explanation why there was no booking or bond information on Jennings.

District Attorney Steve Howe, through a spokesperson, declined answering any questions about what happened to the rape and sodomy case, why the records of it are unavailable or whether they had been expunged.

In expungement, court and arrest records are removed from view to the general public, although certain agencies may still see them. Kansas law allows expungement under a number of circumstances, including, when “the expungement would be in the best interests of justice and the charges have been dismissed or no charges have been or are likely to be filed.”

Attempts to reach Jennings were unsuccessful.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.