Francisco Trinidad Chavez, 80, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away January 8th, 2024 in his home.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Friday, January 19th, 2024 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas. Another visitation will be held from 10:00 to11:00 am, Saturday, January 20th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, Kansas followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am.

Please check back for a full obituary.