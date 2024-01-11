A busy stretch of U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park was closed for several hours Thursday morning after multiple crashes on icy roads.

The incident prompted Overland Park Police to urge motorists to continue taking precautions on area roadways with another round of ice and snow due to roll through the region Thursday night.

“This is a friendly reminder to slow down and move over when you observe emergency vehicles with their emergency lights activated on the side of the roadway,” Overland Park Police posted to X, accompanied by a video of one of the collisions involving two police cruisers.

The crashes occurred before dawn

Officer John Lacy, spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said an officer responded to assist a driver who had slid off the southbound lanes of US-69 north of 151st Street at about 5:40 a.m.

Lacy says that as the officer was checking on that vehicle, another accident happened behind the stopped patrol vehicle.

The officer then went to check on the drivers involved in that second crash.

Lacy says no one was injured in the second crash, so the officer instructed them to move their vehicles to a parking lot off of 151st Street to contact an officer there for the crash report.

Another vehicle then hit a patrol car

Minutes later, another officer arrived on the highway to help with traffic contro.

Lacy says that this second officer parked his patrol vehicle further back to give approaching drivers more notice of the crash scene.

“As he was walking down to where the motorist assist was, that’s when a vehicle hit a patrol car,” Lacy says. “That patrol car went into the second patrol car.”

Lacy says, in all, there were three crashes within less than five minutes of each other.

“The officers knew we were having a situation here with ice, and we shut it down at 135th Street,” Lacy said.

Two drivers suffered minor injuries

All traffic from southbound US-69 was diverted to westbound 135th Street for about two hours as police investigated the crashes and the Kansas Department of Transportation treated the highway.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to investigate the crashes involving Overland Park police vehicles.

The Highway Patrol’s crash log says the two police vehicles were parked with their emergency lights activated when a chain reaction crash involving five more vehicles occurred.

Johnson County Med-Act ambulances transported two drivers to area hospitals with minor injuries.

No officers were injured.

The southbound lanes of US-69 reopened after 9 a.m.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.