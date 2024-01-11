Shawnee Mission Superintendent Michelle Hubbard to retire in June

Shawnee Mission School Superintendent Michelle Hubbard announced Thursday that she will retire at the end of the school year, June 30, saying that after three decades in education she wants to have more time for family and recreation.

The school board accepted her resignation regretfully and with high praise at a specially called meeting.

She has worked for 33 years in education, 27 of which were as an administrator. She has been superintendent at Shawnee Mission since 2021 and previously served as superintendent of the nearby Turner School District for seven years and has also held several other administrative posts.

Her announcement comes a little over two months after she was named Kansas Superintendent of the Year.

Hubbard said after the meeting she does not have immediate plans to seek another job but doesn’t rule one out eventually.

“I don’t know that I’m not going to do something eventually, but this is it for being a school administrator,” she said.

She said the administrative positions have taken some sacrifice of family time with the eight children she and her husband have, and she now wants to spend more time with them and visiting her father’s farm in western Oklahoma. She also mentioned golf and pickleball games she looks forward to playing.

Although Hubbard didn’t rule out another job in education, “it’s not my plan right now,” she said.

“I worked really hard to financially set myself up to retire if I wanted to. I’m just ready to not work 60 and 70 hours a week anymore,” she said.

Hubbard said she is eligible to retire under the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System.

She told board members: “I don’t plan on counting the days. I plan to make the days count.”

Board members took turns praising Hubbard’s tenure at Shawnee Mission.

At-large board member David Westbrook, who was just elected in November, said after watching and working with superintendents for nearly a half century, “There’s no superintendent that’s been greater than Dr. Michelle Hubbard.”

“It’s been a disappointment to me to come on board as a school board member and find a superintendent is leaving,” he said. “But these things are part of a normal cycle of leadership and challenge and opportunity. I think we’re going to concentrate on a good transition,” with much community involvement, he said.

Others said she had been an inspiration as a leader. SM West area board member April Boyd-Noronha thanked her for allowing the board to grow and develop.

Deputy Superintendent Dr. Joe Gilhaus, who is himself retiring July 1, also cited Hubbard’s qualities as a leader.

“The guidance, the dignity, the integrity and the leadership she shows is second to none,” Gilhaus said. “She always comes back to one thing: What’s best for our kids? How do you go wrong with that?”

After accepting Hubbard’s resignation on Thursday night, the board also set in motion the search for her successor.

The district will post the job description immediately and intends to accept applications from internal candidates only.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.