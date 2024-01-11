Shawnee OKs new gas station and retail spot on Nieman Road

Shawnee will be getting a new gas station on Nieman Road.

Earlier this week, Shawnee City Council voted 8-0 to approve a special use permit for an On The Go gas station to be built near 65th and Nieman. Councilmember Jacklynn Walters was absent.

Located at 6631 Nieman Road, the site was previously home to Arlin’s Auto Sales, a used car business. It sits between the Bacchus & Barleycorn homebrew supply store and American Legion Post 327.

Expected to open later this year, the new business fills a gap in gas stations left after the QuikTrip at 6637 Nieman Road closed in 2019, according to its owners.



Plans include a coffee or doughnut shop

The property would contain an approximately 4,000-square-foot convenience store, including four gas pump stations and 52 parking spaces.

It would also include a 3,500-square-foot retail space for an unspecified business like a coffee or doughnut shop.

No one spoke during the public hearing

At the previous meeting, Richard Sobek, commander of the American Legion Post 327, said he disapproved of the gas station because of fears of crime and spillover from the gas station to the venue.

“We want a fence 10 feet high so that we don’t have to see a gas station and we don’t have people coming from the gas station [to our property],” he said at the previous meeting.

Representing On The Go at the previous, Curtis Holland of Polsinelli said he wanted to the business to be a good neighbor and work with the American Legion to both of their satisfaction.

Neither Sobek nor Holland spoke before the council’s vote.

The council had little to say before the vote

Councilmember Tony Gillette was the only one to ask about the gas station, expressing a constituent’s worry about a potential gas line at the back of the facility.

“They will still have to go through a final site development approval,” said Doug Allmon, community development director. “There will be a detailed engineering study done on the site, including all utilities. We’ll look at the placement of those tanks in a more detailed manner.”

More Johnson County gas station news: Long-awaited QuikTrip at College, Antioch opens in Overland Park