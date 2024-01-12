Mediterranean chain CAVA eyeing Merriam Grand Station spot

A Mediterranean restaurant chain with a growing Johnson County presence has set its sights on its next local space.

City documents confirm plans for CAVA to open a new restaurant at the highly-anticipated Merriam Grand Station development — a mixed-use project in the works on the site of a former Kmart store.

CAVA will operate at 8701 Shawnee Mission Parkway

City documents show plans for a 2,500-square-foot space on the corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road — the previous site of Pegah’s, now demolished.

This will mark the chain’s third Johnson County location.

CAVA already operates two other Johnson County locations in Overland Park — both of which opened in fall 2022.

CAVA serves fast-casual Mediterranean fare

The restaurant’s menu features customizable bowls, to which customers can add their choice of greens, grains and toppings.

CAVA also offers bowls with pre-determined combinations — such as the harissa avocado bowl, which has chicken, feta cheese, hummus, corn, avocado, greens and rice.

In addition to bowls, CAVA also serves a range of pita wraps.

Merriam Grand Station will feature other restaurants and retail

CAVA comes as the first of multiple restaurants planned for the project at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.

The roughly $130 million project ultimately calls for a mix of apartments, restaurants, retail and public gathering space.

As of this week, project representatives estimated the development as a whole will wrap up construction-wise by 2026.

