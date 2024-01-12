fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Food & Drink

Mediterranean chain CAVA eyeing Merriam Grand Station spot

CAVA Merriam Grand Station
Photo via CAVA website.

A Mediterranean restaurant chain with a growing Johnson County presence has set its sights on its next local space.

City documents confirm plans for CAVA to open a new restaurant at the highly-anticipated Merriam Grand Station development — a mixed-use project in the works on the site of a former Kmart store.

CAVA will operate at 8701 Shawnee Mission Parkway

  • City documents show plans for a 2,500-square-foot space on the corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road — the previous site of Pegah’s, now demolished.
  • This will mark the chain’s third Johnson County location.
  • CAVA already operates two other Johnson County locations in Overland Park — both of which opened in fall 2022.

    Merriam Grand Station CAVA
    Photo via CAVA website.

CAVA serves fast-casual Mediterranean fare

  • The restaurant’s menu features customizable bowls, to which customers can add their choice of greens, grains and toppings.
  • CAVA also offers bowls with pre-determined combinations — such as the harissa avocado bowl, which has chicken, feta cheese, hummus, corn, avocado, greens and rice.
  • In addition to bowls, CAVA also serves a range of pita wraps.

Merriam Grand Station will feature other restaurants and retail

  • CAVA comes as the first of multiple restaurants planned for the project at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.
  • The roughly $130 million project ultimately calls for a mix of apartments, restaurants, retail and public gathering space.
  • As of this week, project representatives estimated the development as a whole will wrap up construction-wise by 2026.

Go deeper: Merriam approves $9M issuance in bonds for Kmart redevelopment

Lucie Krisman is a reporter covering the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post. A native of Tulsa, Okla., Krisman came to Kansas to attend the University of Kansas, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2021. Prior to joining the Post, Krisman did work for The Pitch, the North Dakota Newspaper Association, the Eudora Times and KTUL in Tulsa. She's earned a number of awards for her reporting from the Kansas Press Association.
