Mediterranean chain CAVA eyeing Merriam Grand Station spot

A Mediterranean restaurant chain with a growing Johnson County presence has set its sights on its next local space.
City documents confirm plans for CAVA to open a new restaurant at the highly-anticipated Merriam Grand Station development — a mixed-use project in the works on the site of a former Kmart store.
CAVA will operate at 8701 Shawnee Mission Parkway
- City documents show plans for a 2,500-square-foot space on the corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road — the previous site of Pegah’s, now demolished.
- This will mark the chain’s third Johnson County location.
- CAVA already operates two other Johnson County locations in Overland Park — both of which opened in fall 2022.
CAVA serves fast-casual Mediterranean fare
- The restaurant’s menu features customizable bowls, to which customers can add their choice of greens, grains and toppings.
- CAVA also offers bowls with pre-determined combinations — such as the harissa avocado bowl, which has chicken, feta cheese, hummus, corn, avocado, greens and rice.
- In addition to bowls, CAVA also serves a range of pita wraps.
Merriam Grand Station will feature other restaurants and retail
- CAVA comes as the first of multiple restaurants planned for the project at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.
- The roughly $130 million project ultimately calls for a mix of apartments, restaurants, retail and public gathering space.
- As of this week, project representatives estimated the development as a whole will wrap up construction-wise by 2026.
Go deeper: Merriam approves $9M issuance in bonds for Kmart redevelopment